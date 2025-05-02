Umpire Indians, रोहित शर्मा के रिव्यू और आउट होने के तरीके पर हुआ बवाल

राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान रियान पराग ने टॉस जीतने के बाद पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी मुम्बई के लिए रायन निरलटन और रोहित शर्मा की सलामी जोड़ी ने अच्छी शुरुआत करते हुए पहले विकेट के लिए 116 रन जोड़े। 12वें ओवर में महीश तीक्षणा ने रायन रिकलटन को बोल्ड कर राजस्थान को पहली सफलता दिलाई। रिकलटन ने 38 गेंदों में सात चौके और तीन छक्कों की मदद से (63) रन बनाये। मुम्बई का दूसरा विकेट रोहित शर्मा के रूप में गिरा। 13वें ओवर में रियान पराग की गेंद पर बड़ा शॉट खेलने के चक्कर में रोहित शर्मा को यशस्वी जायसवाल ने लांग ऑफ पर लपक लिया। रोहित शर्मा ने 36 गेंदों में नौ चौके लगाते हुए (53) रनों की पारी खेली।

Rohit Sharma took the DRS after time ran out. How can the Umpire allow him to use DRS after time expired? Will they allow this if it was a RR batter?



What's the point of having the DRS timer if it won't be used. By the time Rohit Sharma reviewed that, the countdown had already elapsed, and the umpire did not take that into consideration. #mi #IPL2025 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/BSaEPHa0Pw

Actual delivery vs the shown delivery in DRS against Rohit





Look, the ball was already pitching more than 90% inside. According to the rules, if it’s more than 50%, it should be the umpire’s call. But rules don’t apply when it comes to Ambani pic.twitter.com/gAZUZ1Tmxh

Rohit Sharma's DRS decision was not out. I think it was an Umpire Call but again it's Mumbai Indians so it has to be Pitching Outside. #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/VBGZ3czWFh

लेकिन एक विवाद तब हो गया जब मैच के दूसरे ओवर में फजलह फारूकी की गेंद रोहित शर्मा के पैड पर लग गई और अंपायर ने उंगली खड़ी कर दी। इसके बाद रोहित ने रिव्यू लेने में बहुत समय लगा दिया और 15 सेकेंड बीत जाने के बाद उन्हें रिव्यू लिया जिस पर खासा विवाद हुआ।वहीं जब रीप्ले दिखा तो ऐसा लगा कि गेंद पिच पर पड़ रही है लेकिन उसे लेग स्टंप के बाहर गिरा हुआ दिखाया गया। यह दो मुद्दे ऐसे रहे जिस कारण से टिव्टर पर मुंबई इंडियन्स की जगह अंपयार इंडियन्स ट्रेंड हुआ।