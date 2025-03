IPL 2025 में ओस नहीं बनेगी गेंदबाजों का सिरदर्द, अंपायर के पास रहेगा गीली गेंद बदलने का अधिकार

UPDATES ON 2ND BALL RULE:



- It'll be used in the 2nd innings.

- It'll come into play after the 11th over.

- The umpire will determine whether the ball needs to be changed.

- It'll be decided on the presence of dew.

- Unlikely to be used in the afternoon matches. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/XyO2jqGRMx