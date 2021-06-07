सोमवार, 7 जून 2021
सोशल मीडिया पर भज्जी को पड़ी फटकार, खालिस्तानी आतंकी भिंडरावाले को बताया था 'शहीद'

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 7 जून 2021 (15:06 IST)
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिन गेंदबाज हरभजन सिंह का नाम सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। दरअसल, मौजूदा समय में भज्जी को ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है, जिसका कारण उनकी सोशल मीडिया पर किया गया एक पोस्ट है।
हाल ही में हरभजन सिंह ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी शेयर की, जिसमें उन्होंने साल 1984 में स्वर्ण मंदिर के अंदर हुए ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार के दौरान मारे गए खालिस्तानी आतंकी जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले को ‘शहीद’ बताया है। हालांकि, हरभजन ने स्पष्ट रूप से भिंडरावाले का नाम नहीं लिया। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर एक तस्वीर साझा की और लिखा ‘शहीदों को प्रणाम’।
जानकारी के लिए ऑपरेशन ब्लू स्टार को 1 जून, 1984 को अंजाम दिया गया था और यह भारतीय सेना की ओर से किया गया एक बड़ा मिशन भी था।

लोगों ने लगाई टर्बनेटर की क्लास

हरभजन सिंह के इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी शेयर करने के बाद ही उनके खिलाफ ट्विटर पर ट्रोलर्स आग-बबूला होने लगे। एक यूजर ने लिखा "हरभजन सिंह ध्यान से सुनो जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले आतंकवादी था और हमेशा रहेगा।"

एक यूजर ने कहा, "तो हरभजन सिंह के अनुसार खालिस्तानी आतंकी जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले हजारों पंजाबी हिन्दुओं का हत्यारा शहीद है और हमारी युवा पीढ़ी इस खालिस्तानी
समर्थकों को आदर्श मानती है।"

इन ट्वीट्स के जरिए देखिए किसने क्या कहा...

टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं भज्जी

हरभजन सिंह के क्रिकेट करियर की बात करें, तो वह लंबे समय से टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे हैं। उन्होंने भारत के लिए अपना आखिरी वनडे और टेस्ट साल साल 2015, जबकि
आखिरी टी-20 मुकाबला साल 2016 में खेला था। भारतीय टीम में अब उनकी वापसी के आसार भी लगभग ना के बराबर हैं।

हाल ही में हरभजन सिंह आईपीएल 14 के दौरान कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) के लिए खेलते नजर आए थे। आईपीएल 2021 के सस्पेंड किए जाने से पहले उन्होंने केकेआर के
लिए तीन मैच खेले थे और एक भी विकेट हासिल नहीं कर सके थे।


