विराट कोहली का जलवा: 2 किलोमीटर लंबी लाइन, 15000 दर्शक, रणजी में किंग कोहली को देखने उमड़ी भीड़ [VIDEO]

विराट कोहली का जलवा: 2 किलोमीटर लंबी लाइन, 15000 दर्शक, रणजी में किंग कोहली को देखने उमड़ी भीड़ [VIDEO] - The aura of virat kohli 2 km long queue, 15000 spectators, crowd gathered to see King Kohli in Ranji match
Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy : विराट कोहली ने रणजी ट्रॉफी में 13 साल बाद वापसी की है। यह मैच दिल्ली के अरुण जैटली स्टेडियम में रेलवे और दिल्ली के बीच खेला जा रहा है। रणजी ट्रॉफी में आमतौर पर इतनी भीड़ नहीं होती लेकिन चूँकि विराट कोहली इस मैच में रहे हैं तो भीड़ का होना जाहिर था। डीडीसीए (DDCA) के सचिव अशोक शर्मा (Ashok Sharma) ने कहा था कि उन्हें यहाँ 10,000 उम्मीद है लेकिन उम्मीद से ज्यादा ही दर्शक विराट कोहली को रणजी मैच में खेलता देखने के लिए स्टेडियम पहुंचे।


कुछ रिपोर्ट के अनुसार लगभग 15,700 फैंस स्टार बल्लेबाज को देखने आए है। कुछ रिपोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि लोग सुबह 3 बजे से ही इंतजार कर रहे थे, 2 KM तक लंबी लाइन लगी हुई थी और 3 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर भी आई है। इस मैच को आप जिओ जिनेमा और स्पोर्ट्स 18 पर लाइव देख सकते हैं।  


गाजियाबाद के मोहन नगर में उत्तर प्रदेश के खिलाफ 2012 में खेलने के बाद से यह कोहली का पहला रणजी मैच है। विराट कोहली के नाम अब तक 80 इंटरनेशनल शतक हैं और वे दुनिया के महान खिलाड़ियों में से एक हैं लेकिन पिछले कुछ वक़्त से उनका बल्ला खामोश रहा है।

बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में भी वे ख़ास प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाए थे, उन्होंने BGT 2024-25 में 9 पारियों में 23.74 की औसत से सिर्फ 190 रन बनाए थे। अब यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि बड़ी तादाद में आई इस भीड़ को वे बड़े रन बनाकर खुश कर पाते हैं या नहीं। 




 
Delhi Playing 11 : अर्पित राणा, सनत सांगवान, विराट कोहली, यश ढुल, आयुष बदोनी (कप्तान), प्रणव राजुवंशी (विकेटकीपर), सुमित माथुर, शिवम शर्मा, नवदीप सैनी, मनी ग्रेवाल, सिद्धांत शर्मा 
 
Railway Playing 11 : अंचित यादव, विवेक सिंह, सूरज आहूजा (कप्तान), उपेन्द्र यादव (विकेटकीपर), मोहम्मद सैफ, भार्गव मेराई, कर्ण शर्मा, राहुल शर्मा, हिमांशु सांगवान, अयान चौधरी, कुणाल यादव
 
