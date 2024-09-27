शुक्रवार, 27 सितम्बर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Super Fan Roby thrashed in stands for hurling abuses to Mohammad Siraj
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 27 सितम्बर 2024 (16:15 IST)

मोहम्मद सिराज को गाली बकने वाले बांग्लादेशी को मैदान के बाहर पीटा (Video)

बांग्लादेश के प्रशंसक ने धक्का-मुक्की का आरोप लगाया

sIRAJ
INDvsBAN भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच यहां खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन बांग्लादेश के एक क्रिकेट प्रशंसक को कथित तौर पर दर्शक दीर्घा में परेशान किया गया, जिसके बाद चिकित्सा सुविधा में ले जाया गया।इस घटना के कारण के बारे में हालांकि अभी कोई स्पष्टता नहीं है।

यह प्रशंसक खुद को ‘सुपर फैन रॉबी’ बता रहा था। वह इस घटना के समय बाघ की पोशाक पहने हुए था और स्टैंड सी में बैठा था।उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि रॉबी घटनाओं का सटीक क्रम नहीं बता सका लेकिन वह दर्द से परेशानी में था।

मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान उसने संकेत दिया कि झगड़े के दौरान उसे पेट में मुक्का मारा गया था।अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘ वह जब स्टैंड से बाहर आया तब दर्द से कराह रहा था। वह अचेत होने लगा था। उसे बैठने के लिए कुर्सी दी गयी लेकिन वह गिर गया।’’

स्टेडियम में मौजूद एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि प्रशंसक को प्राथमिक चिकित्सा प्रदान की गई और उसके लिए एम्बुलेंस बुलाई गई।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमें नहीं पता कि उसे किसी ने मारा था या नहीं। प्रशंसकों पर नजर रखने के लिए उस स्टैंड में एक कांस्टेबल है। हम समझ नहीं पाए कि वह क्या कह रहा था। शायद वह दर्द में था।’’अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘एम्बुलेंस को आने में कुछ समय लग रहा था इसलिए स्टेडियम की मेडिकल टीम उसे नजदीकी सुविधा केंद्र में ले गई।’’

वहां पर मौजूद भारतीय दर्शकों की मानें तो सुपर फैन रॉबी’ ने मैदान पर फील्डिंग कर रहे भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज को भला बुरा कहा था। जिससे आहत होकर भारतीय फैंस ने बांग्लादेशी फैन की हजामत बना दी।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

और भी वीडियो देखें

3 लागातार वनडे जीतकर यंगिस्तान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से लिया Under 19 Final की हार का बदला

3 लागातार वनडे जीतकर यंगिस्तान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से लिया Under 19 Final की हार का बदलाभारतीय अंडर-19 खिलाड़ियों ने अंतिम ओवर में संयम बरतते हुए बृहस्पतिवार को यहां बड़े स्कोर वाले तीसरे अंडर-19 वनडे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर सात रन की जीत से श्रृंखला में 3-0 से स्वीप किया।भारत की युवा टीम ने पहले वनडे में सात विकेट और दूसरे वनडे में नौ विकेट से जीत दर्ज की थी।

कानपुर में भारतीय फैंस ने बांग्लादेशी फैन से की मारपीट, अस्पताल में कराना पड़ा भर्ती [VIDEO]

कानपुर में भारतीय फैंस ने बांग्लादेशी फैन से की मारपीट, अस्पताल में कराना पड़ा भर्ती [VIDEO]India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur : कानपुर के ग्रीन पार्क में चल रहे भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश टेस्ट के पहले दिन भारतीय प्रशंसकों द्वारा धक्का मुक्की किए जाने के बाद हंगामा देखने मिला, नौबत ऐसी आ गई कि बांग्लादेशी फैन को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाना पड़ा।

INDvsBAN 2ND Test के पहले सत्र में आकाशदीप ने अकेले निकाले बांग्लादेशी ओपनर्स के विकेट

INDvsBAN 2ND Test के पहले सत्र में आकाशदीप ने अकेले निकाले बांग्लादेशी ओपनर्स के विकेटINDvsBANतेज गेंदबाज आकाश दीप ने बादल छाए रहने के कारण तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए मददगार परिस्थितियों में सलामी बल्लेबाजों को आउट कर भारत को अच्छी शुरुआत दिलाई लेकिन दो मैचों की श्रृंखला के दूसरे टेस्ट में कप्तान नजमुल हसन शंटों की शानदार बल्लेबाजी से बांग्लादेश वापसी करने में सफल रहा।बांग्लादेश ने शुक्रवार को शुरूआती दिन के पहले सत्र में दो विकेट पर 74 रन बना लिये।

नीरज चोपड़ा ने सुनाई खुशखबरी, हरियाणा खेल विश्वविद्यालय में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत (Video)

नीरज चोपड़ा ने सुनाई खुशखबरी, हरियाणा खेल विश्वविद्यालय में हुआ जोरदार स्वागत (Video)भारतीय स्टार भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज चोपड़ा ने आगामी सत्र के लिए शत प्रतिशत फिट होने का वादा करते हुए शुक्रवार को कहा कि उनका अगला लक्ष्य 2025 तोक्यो विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में पोडियम पर जगह हासिल करना है। ओलंपिक में दो बार के पदक विजेता नीरज ब्रुसेल्स में डायमंड लीग के फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान रहे थे। वह अपने मौजूदा सत्र को समाप्त कर स्वदेश वापस आ गये हैं।

कौन निभाएगा BGT में पुजारा का रोल? विहारी ने बताया कौन पड़ सकता है ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पर भारी

कौन निभाएगा BGT में पुजारा का रोल? विहारी ने बताया कौन पड़ सकता है ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम पर भारीHanuma Vihari on Cheteshwar Pujara : ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत की लगातार दो सीरीज जीत का हिस्सा रहे हनुमा विहारी का मानना ​​है कि इस साल के अंत में जब भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत की हैट्रिक पूरी करने के लक्ष्य के साथ उतरेगी तो उसे अनुभवी बल्लेबाज चेतेश्वर पुजारा की काफी कमी खलेगी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्राद्ध पर्व

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com