मोहम्मद सिराज को गाली बकने वाले बांग्लादेशी को मैदान के बाहर पीटा (Video) बांग्लादेश के प्रशंसक ने धक्का-मुक्की का आरोप लगाया

Bangladeshi fan Tiger Roby



- In Chennai he was openly shouting India=enemy, ICC=BCCI.



- In Kanpur he abused Siraj



Kanpur crowd had it enough and replied him in a language he understands.



Now entire Bangladesh is playing victim card as usual.

pic.twitter.com/A5go15Hmyn — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) September 27, 2024

A Kanglu supporter thrashed by Indians fans in Kanpur for using abusive words for Mohammed Siraj on boundary line. pic.twitter.com/Cg1miShdH2

— Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) September 27, 2024

Kalesh b/w a Bangladeshi fan and Indian Crowd (Indian Fans thrashed this Bangladeshi fan over using abusive words for Mohammed Siraj on boundary line) Kanpur Up

pic.twitter.com/JQHXHzWXQ9

— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 27, 2024

From what I heard he was abusing Indian players who were fielding close to the boundary it was Mohammad Siraj if I'm not wrong. That's why they trashed him. Stop playing the victim here because I've seen what sub-continent fans act like in Cricket stadium. Keep politics out of it https://t.co/5tvisAnjTj

Mohammad Siraj is still not going to stand with Bangladeshi Hindus. https://t.co/ne15kJZTeD

INDvsBAN भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच यहां खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के पहले दिन बांग्लादेश के एक क्रिकेट प्रशंसक को कथित तौर पर दर्शक दीर्घा में परेशान किया गया, जिसके बाद चिकित्सा सुविधा में ले जाया गया।इस घटना के कारण के बारे में हालांकि अभी कोई स्पष्टता नहीं है।यह प्रशंसक खुद को ‘सुपर फैन रॉबी’ बता रहा था। वह इस घटना के समय बाघ की पोशाक पहने हुए था और स्टैंड सी में बैठा था।उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि रॉबी घटनाओं का सटीक क्रम नहीं बता सका लेकिन वह दर्द से परेशानी में था।मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान उसने संकेत दिया कि झगड़े के दौरान उसे पेट में मुक्का मारा गया था।अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘ वह जब स्टैंड से बाहर आया तब दर्द से कराह रहा था। वह अचेत होने लगा था। उसे बैठने के लिए कुर्सी दी गयी लेकिन वह गिर गया।’’स्टेडियम में मौजूद एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि प्रशंसक को प्राथमिक चिकित्सा प्रदान की गई और उसके लिए एम्बुलेंस बुलाई गई।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमें नहीं पता कि उसे किसी ने मारा था या नहीं। प्रशंसकों पर नजर रखने के लिए उस स्टैंड में एक कांस्टेबल है। हम समझ नहीं पाए कि वह क्या कह रहा था। शायद वह दर्द में था।’’अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘‘एम्बुलेंस को आने में कुछ समय लग रहा था इसलिए स्टेडियम की मेडिकल टीम उसे नजदीकी सुविधा केंद्र में ले गई।’’वहां पर मौजूद भारतीय दर्शकों की मानें तो सुपर फैन रॉबी’ ने मैदान पर फील्डिंग कर रहे भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज को भला बुरा कहा था। जिससे आहत होकर भारतीय फैंस ने बांग्लादेशी फैन की हजामत बना दी।