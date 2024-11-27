पाक में बढ़ रहे उपद्रव के कारण श्रीलंका की टीम ने बीच में ही छोड़ा दौरा (Video)

पीसीबी ने कहा कि दोनों बोर्ड श्रृंखला को पूरा करने के लिए नई तारीखों को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए मिलकर काम करेंगे।पूर्व पाकिस्तानी कप्तान और प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी ने रविवार से मुख्य इस्लामाबाद की ओर विरोध मार्च शुरू किया।
SRI LANKA SUSPENDS PAKISTAN TOUR
Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A, initially scheduled in Rawalpindi, got shifted to Islamabad and now completely suspended due to security reasons.
ICC must take notice and shift the entire Champions Trophy out of Pakistan for everyone's safety.