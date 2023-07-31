The Ashes गेंद बदली तो खेल भावना पर आखिरी दिन फिर छिड़ी बहस

England: #Ashes pic.twitter.com/pnshBWSyjG— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) July 31, 2023
That replacement ball doing so much more than the old ball was. How is this considered like for like? Looks different. Sounds different. Moves more. Cost us Warner's wicket early this morning. Real spirit of cricket stuff to continually get the ball changed.#Ashes23 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/IKPS1D916A
— Alex Carter (@abbacarter) July 31, 2023
Well..well..well... we are in the "Spirit of Cricket" endgame again pic.twitter.com/9ULGgG3RJu
— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) July 31, 2023
This ball is farcical. Gifted England a ridiculous advantage. Unlike the whining Poms when Bairstow had a brain fade, Australia have been genuinely screwed here. Disgraceful. I don’t want to hear another thing about spirit of cricket or “moral victors” after this fix job #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/bsC0PY6znP
— Heath (@LeastHesFunny_) July 31, 2023
Old Ball vs Replacement Ball...
Seems legit #ENGvsAUS #TheAshes2023 #ashes pic.twitter.com/JopxS5LMBu
— Alex Black (@VirtualAlexB) July 31, 2023पांचवे दिन के पहले सत्र के अतं में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 238 रन बना लिए थे और सिर्फ 3 विकेट खोए थे। जीत से ऑस्ट्रेलिया 146 रन दूर है तो इंग्लैंड को 7 विकेट लेने हैं। गौरतलब है कि सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 2-1 से आगे है।