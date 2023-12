SAvsIND वनडे सीरीज का लगातार तीसरा टॉस हारे केएल राहुल, अफ्रीका ने चुनी गेंदबाजी

TOSS The Proteas have won the toss and elected to bowl first #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/KE5tvPzrl7

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the third and final ODI



Rajat Patidar is set to make his ODI debut



Follow the Match https://t.co/nSIIL6gzER#TeamIndia | #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/3qHkp6M32u