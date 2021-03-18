सॉफ्ट सिग्नल, अंपायरिंग और ICC पर फूटा भारतीय दर्शकों का गुस्सा

England's best bowlers today:— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 18, 2021
- Jofra Archer
- Mark Wood
- Soft Signal
How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the soft signal given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021
just do away with soft signal & umpire's call fraud system @ICC ..ye itne mehnge camera aur technology ke jugaad kya shaadi ke video banane ke liye rakhe hain. #INDvsENG_2021— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) March 18, 2021
Violets are blue, so is Sky— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 18, 2021
Dear @icc 'soft signal' why?
#IndvEng #suryakumar #NotOut pic.twitter.com/cCDYXjpMVt
Time to take a Hard Call on the Soft Signal. The moment it’s outside the circle, it should be outside the purview of the on-field umpire. It’s unfair to blame the umpires...on-field and the third umpire. It’s the rule that needs changing. #IndvEng— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021
Two difficult terms to understand:— CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 18, 2021
1. I Love you but as Friend.
2. Soft Signal
Out or not out?— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021
Another soft signal. Another wicket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YIrQ4DvRXK
Soft signal wale umpire and third umpire vibing right now#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/GIVCtwyc4V— CallMeRi (@rishaaaaaaa_) March 18, 2021
LOL. THIS is the footage for next Lenskart Ad. What was inconclusive for the third umpire there? Fingers clearly moved away from the ball and it was seen in all angles. I get the soft signal but replays were conclusive enough! #IndvEng— Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 18, 2021