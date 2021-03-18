सॉफ्ट सिग्नल, अंपायरिंग और ICC पर फूटा भारतीय दर्शकों का गुस्सा

आज अंपायर द्वारा दिए गए दो नतीजे भारत के खिलाफ गए जो अगर पक्ष में जाते तो भारत की स्थिती काफी बेहतर हो सकती थी। पहला वाक्या तब हुआ जब सैम करन की गेंद पर उन्होंने हवाई शॉट खेला और मलान ने कैच लेने का दावा किया।



मैदानी अंपयार के आउट देने पर तीसरे अंपायर ने कई बार रीप्ले देखने के बाद उन्हें आउट करार दिया।रीप्ले में दिख रहा था कि मलान गेंद जमीन से छू चुके हैं लेकिन पक्के तौर पर कोई सबूत न होने के कारण निर्णय सूर्यकुमार के खिलाफ गया। इस निर्णय को अगर मैदानी अंपायर नॉट आउट बताता तो यह नॉट आउट होता।

हालांकि डेविड मलान ने भी काफी चालाकी से यह कैच पकड़ा था अपने हाथ को नकल के शेप में ले आए थे जिसका इशारा विराट कोहली ने भी किया था। सूर्यकुमार इस वक्त 57 रनों पर खेल रहे थे अगर यह निर्णय भारत के पक्ष में जाता तो कुल स्कोर 200 तक होता।

दूसरा वाक्या हुआ आखिरी ओवर में जब जोफ्रा आर्चर की गेंद को वॉशिंगटन सुंदर ने थर्ड मैन पर हवा में उछाल दिया लेकिन आदिल रशीद ने कैच पकड़ लिया। इस पर भी तीसरे अंपायर की मदद ली गई और मैदानी अंपायर का सॉफ्ट सिग्नल आउट ही था। लेकिन रीप्ले में दिख रहा था कि रशीद का दांया टखना रस्सी को छू गया है। अगर यह निर्णय भारत के पक्ष में जाता तो 6 रन का इजाफा होता।

इन दोनों वाक्यों की ट्विटर पर काफी आलोचना हुई। आम फैंस से लेकर क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों ने इस पर आईसीसी से गौर करने की मांग की। जब तकनीक है तो मैदानी अंपायर के सॉफ्ट सिग्नल की क्या जरूरत है। उसे पलटने के लिए पुख्ता सबूत है या नहीं यह तीसरा अंपायर ही निर्णय ले।



England's best bowlers today:



- Jofra Archer

- Mark Wood

- Soft Signal — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 18, 2021

How can this be out. When you are not sure whether the ball was taken cleanly after watching so many replays using top class technology and still go by the given by the on-field umpire. I think this rule needs to be revisited and changed. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/b5XMdH8qEz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

just do away with soft signal & umpire's call fraud system @ICC ..ye itne mehnge camera aur technology ke jugaad kya shaadi ke video banane ke liye rakhe hain. #INDvsENG_2021 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) March 18, 2021

Time to take a Hard Call on the Soft Signal. The moment it’s outside the circle, it should be outside the purview of the on-field umpire. It’s unfair to blame the umpires...on-field and the third umpire. It’s the rule that needs changing. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 18, 2021

Two difficult terms to understand:



1. I Love you but as Friend.



2. Soft Signal — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 18, 2021

Out or not out?



Another soft signal. Another wicket #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YIrQ4DvRXK — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 18, 2021

Soft signal wale and third umpire vibing right now#INDvsENG_2021 pic.twitter.com/GIVCtwyc4V — CallMeRi (@rishaaaaaaa_) March 18, 2021

LOL. THIS is the footage for next Lenskart Ad. What was inconclusive for the third umpire there? Fingers clearly moved away from the ball and it was seen in all angles. I get the soft signal but replays were conclusive enough! #IndvEng — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 18, 2021

देखिए इन दोनों वाक्यों पर कैसे आए आलोचनात्मक और हास्यास्पद ट्वीट-