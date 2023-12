KKR ने IPL 2024 के लिए चुना इस खिलाड़ी को अपना कप्तान

Shreyas Iyer returns as Captain of KKR. Nitish Rana named Vice-Captain



Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR has announced that Shreyas Iyer will continue to Captain KKR and Nitish Rana will be the Vice Captain.



Making the announcement, he said: “It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas… pic.twitter.com/OnXKOQIxMl