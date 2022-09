सपने में आने वाले सचिन ने वॉर्न के जन्मदिन पर कहा, 'बहुत जल्दी चले गए दोस्त'

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB