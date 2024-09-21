शनिवार, 21 सितम्बर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शनिवार, 21 सितम्बर 2024 (15:17 IST)

ऋषभ पंत ने ठोका जोरदार शतक, फैंस ने कहा Comeback हो तो ऐसा, धोनी के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की

ऋषभ पंत ने ठोका जोरदार शतक, फैंस ने कहा Comeback हो तो ऐसा, धोनी के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी की - Rishabh Pant hits 6th century, comeback ho to aisa, equals Dhoni's record, india vs bangladesh
Rishabh Pant Century IND vs BAN 1st Test : दिसंबर 2022 में भयानक दुर्घटना का शिकार हुए ऋषभ पंत ने 634 दिनों बाद शानदार वापसी करते हुए बंगलदेश के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में 128 गेंदों में शतक ठोका। यह उनका छठा शतक था और इसी शतक के साथ उन्होंने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) के छह शतक रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली है।

अब वह धोनी के साथ भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा शतक बनाने वाले विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज बन चुके हैं। धोनी ने 6 टेस्ट शतक बनाने के लिए 144 परियां ली थी, जबकि ऋषभ पंत ने ये मुकाम 58 पारियां ली। ऋषभ ने पहली इनिंग में 39 रन बनाए थे लेकिन उन्होंने इस पारी में नेचुरल अंदाज में जोखिम भरे शॉट्स खेल शतक जड़ा।  
 
सर्वाधिक टेस्ट शतक लगाने वाले भारतीय विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज
 
ऋषभ पंत : 6 टेस्ट 58 पारियां
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी : 6 टेस्ट 144 पारियां
ऋद्धिमान साहा : 3 टेस्ट 54 पारियां

30 दिसंबर 2022 को उनका भयानक एक्सीडेंट हुआ था और उसके बाद उन्होंने बड़ा संघर्ष किया, उनकी कार रूड़की के पास मोहम्मदपुर जाट एरिया अनियंत्रित होकर पहले डिवाइडर से टकराई और फिर जलकर राख हो गई।

इस हादसे में ऋषभ को गंभीर चोंट आई थी लेकिन ऋषभ ने हिम्मत नही हारी, वे मौत के मुंह से वापस लौटे और मेहनत कर आईपीएल 2024 में कप्तान के तौर पर वापसी की, वे टी20 वर्ल्ड कप का भी हिस्सा थे और अब अपने असली रूप, आक्रामक रुप में वापस आ गए हैं और उनकी वापसी देख लोगों ने यही कहा कि Comeback हो तो ऐसा.. 
