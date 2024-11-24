रविवार, 24 नवंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : रविवार, 24 नवंबर 2024 (17:39 IST)

IPL 2025 Mega Auction : ऋषभ पंत बने IPL इतिहास में सबसे महंगे बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी

IPL Mega Auction Rishabh Pant : भारत के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज ऋषभ पंत इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में सबसे महंगे बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी बन गए जिन्हें लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स ने यहां रविवार को मेगा नीलामी में 27 करोड़ रूपये में खरीदा जबकि केकेआर (Kolkata Knight Riders) को इस साल खिताब दिलाने वाले कप्तान श्रेयस अय्यर 26 करोड़ 75 लाख रूपए में पंजाब किंग्स से जुड़े।
 
पंत के लिए सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद (SRH) और लखनऊ (LSG) के बीच जमकर होड़ लगी। लखनऊ ने आखिरी बोली 27 करोड़ रूपए की लगाई और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने राइट टू मैच कार्ड का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया।
इससे पहले अय्यर को पंजाब किंग्स ने 26 करोड़ 75 लाख रूपए में खरीदा। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) और पंजाब के बीच अय्यर (Shreyas Iyer) को लेकर काफी समय तक होड़ रही लेकिन आखिर में पंजाब ने बाजी मारी। अय्यर ने आस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज मिचेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा था जिन्हें पिछली नीलामी में केकेआर ने 24 करोड़ 75 लाख रूपए में खरीदा था।

 
