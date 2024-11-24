रविवार, 24 नवंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : रविवार, 24 नवंबर 2024 (16:53 IST)

IPL 2025 Mega Auction : श्रेयस अय्यर इतिहास के दूसरे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, हुए जिंटा की टीम में शामिल

IPL 2025 Mega Auction : श्रेयस अय्यर IPL के इतिहास के अब तक के दूसरे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने। रविवार को सऊदी अरब के जेद्दा (Jeddah) में आयोजित इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) की नीलामी में उन्हें पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) ने 26.75 करोड़ रूपए में ख़रीदा।

श्रेयस अय्यर ने पिछले सीजन में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) की कप्तानी करते हुए उसे आईपीएल का खिताब दिलाया था। अय्यर के लिए कोलकाता और दिल्ली में जंग छिड़ गई थी। दिलचस्प बात यह थी कि श्रेयस दोनों ही टीम के कप्तान रह चुके हैं।

यह कारण है कि श्रेयस अय्यर का दाम 10 करोड पार कर गया। श्रेयस अय्यर के लिए सैयद मुश्ताक (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) में जड़ा शतक काम आया और उनका दाम देखते ही देखते 20 करोड़ तक पहुंच गया। यही नहीं उन्होंने मिचेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) का रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़ दिया और वह आईपीएल इतिहास के दूसरे सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बन गए।


मिचेल को पिछले सीजन में 24.75 करोड़ में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने ख़रीदा था। वहीं  पिछले साल दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत को लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (LSG) ने 27 करोड़ में ख़रीदा।


