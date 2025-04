ट्रेविस हेड ने ट्रोल किया बैंगलूरू को तो मामला पहुंचा कोर्ट में, अब मैच भी होगा कांटे का (Video)

#BREAKING



RCB takes Uber India to court over ad campaign



RCB sues Uber India in Delhi HC for unauthorised use of franchise name in "Baddies in Bengaluru" ad



Ad shows SRH's Travis Head spray-painting "Royally Challenged Bengaluru vs Hyderabad" before escaping in an Uber Moto… pic.twitter.com/dvLGQq4SxA