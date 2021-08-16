राशिद खान किस मिट्टी के बने हैं? परिवार अफगानिस्तान में फंसा पर मैच में लिए 3 विकेट

Interesting scenario #TheHundred 2021 #BirminghamPhoenix clearly leading the table & still have one game left. Behind them is #TrentRockets who sadly don’t have any game...possibility they might not qualify!.

Watching tonight, you know his head was with his country and to still put a performance like that in is so incredible #TheHundred — Harnit (@Harnit_) August 15, 2021

How the hell was Rashid Khan not #matchhero in #thehundred ? As well as @dmalan29 played, @rashidkhan_19 changed the game. Brilliant catching too.



Well played #trentrockets though. Great achievement — ToffeesH (@toffeehaz) August 15, 2021