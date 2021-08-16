सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार

राशिद खान किस मिट्टी के बने हैं? परिवार अफगानिस्तान में फंसा पर मैच में लिए 3 विकेट

पुनः संशोधित सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021 (13:24 IST)
दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनरों में शुमार राशिद खान के प्रदर्शन को देखकर 'मेरा नाम जोकर' फिल्म का आखिरी दृश्य याद आ गया। परिवार पर भले ही दुख का पहाड़ टूट चुका हो लेकिन The Show Must Go On।

गौरतलब है कि अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान का कहर हर मिनट बढ़ता जा रहा है। काबुल की गलियों में तालिबान कट्टरपंथियों के कदम पहुंच गए हैं। राशिद खान का परिवार भी मुश्किल की घड़ी में है। वह अपने परिवार को अफगानिस्तान से निकालने की कोशिश में है।

लेकिन इस चिंता में भी उन्होंने अपने प्रदर्शन पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ने दिया। एक गेंदबाज के तौर पर उन्होने इंग्लैंड में खेले जा रहे टूर्नामेंट 'द हंड्रेड' में 3 विकेट लेकर शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने कहा कि उनकी राशिद खान से एक लंबी बातचीत हुई। वह चिंता में है और अपने परिवार को अफगानिस्तान से बाहर नहीं निकाल पा रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद हंड्रेड का वह हिस्सा है और बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। यह एक दिल छू लेने वाली कहानी जैसा लगता है।
रविवार को ट्रैंट रोके्टस की ओर से उन्होंने 3 विकेट चटकाए और अपनी टीम को विजयी बनाया। नॉटिंघम में खेले इस मैच में ट्रैंट रोके्ट्स ने मैनचेस्टर ऑरिजनल को 7 विकेट से हराया। इस जीत के बाद क्रिकेट फैंस ने राशिद खान की तारीफों में पुल बांधे।
इस बीच यह भी खबर आ रही है कि आईपीएल 2021 में राशिद खान और मोह्मम्मद नबी सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद का हिस्सा होंगे।
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के सीईओ ने कहा है कि अफगानिस्तान के हालातों पर हम नजर बनाए रखे हैं लेकिन दोनों खिलाड़ी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में होने वाले आईपीएल का हिस्सा होंगे।

हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने देश के लोगों के लिए दुनिया के नेताओं से भावुक अपील की थी। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट में लिखा था कि 'दुनिया के नेताओं, मेरा देश मुश्किल में है। बच्चों और महिलाओं समेत हजारों निर्दोष लोग हर रोज शहीद हो जाते हैं, घर और संपत्ति नष्ट हो जा रही है। हम लोग शांति चाहते हैं। हमें संकट में मत छोड़ो। अफगानों को मारना बंद करो और अफगानिस्तान को नष्ट मत करो'।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :