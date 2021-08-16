राशिद खान किस मिट्टी के बने हैं? परिवार अफगानिस्तान में फंसा पर मैच में लिए 3 विकेट

So sad for Rashid Khan— ComeOn Cricket
Interesting scenario #TheHundred 2021 #BirminghamPhoenix clearly leading the table & still have one game left. Behind them is #TrentRockets who sadly don’t have any game...possibility they might not qualify!.— allthatcricket (@allthatcricket) August 16, 2021
Watching Rashid Khan tonight, you know his head was with his country and to still put a performance like that in is so incredible #TheHundred— Harnit (@Harnit_) August 15, 2021
How the hell was Rashid Khan not #matchhero in #thehundred ? As well as @dmalan29 played, @rashidkhan_19 changed the game. Brilliant catching too.— ToffeesH (@toffeehaz) August 15, 2021
Well played #trentrockets though. Great achievement
Respect to Rashid Khan. He’s clearly affected by everything going on back home, going by his tweets. But still turned up for his team and put in a match-winning performance today ! 20 balls, 16 runs, 3 wickets! #TheHundred #TrentRockets https://t.co/ZDIciJolf3— Isolated Tag
(@SithTurnedJedi) August 15, 2021
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के सीईओ ने कहा है कि अफगानिस्तान के हालातों पर हम नजर बनाए रखे हैं लेकिन दोनों खिलाड़ी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में होने वाले आईपीएल का हिस्सा होंगे।
हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने देश के लोगों के लिए दुनिया के नेताओं से भावुक अपील की थी। उन्होंने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट में लिखा था कि 'दुनिया के नेताओं, मेरा देश मुश्किल में है। बच्चों और महिलाओं समेत हजारों निर्दोष लोग हर रोज शहीद हो जाते हैं, घर और संपत्ति नष्ट हो जा रही है। हम लोग शांति चाहते हैं। हमें संकट में मत छोड़ो। अफगानों को मारना बंद करो और अफगानिस्तान को नष्ट मत करो'।