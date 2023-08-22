मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2023
201 रनों पर सिमटी पाकिस्तानी पारी, अफगानिस्तानी स्पिनर श्रीलंका में छाए

एशिया कप से पहले श्रीलंका में अभ्यास करने पहुंची पाकिस्तानी टीम को पहले ही दिन करारा झटका लगा जब अफगानिस्तानी स्पिन गेंदबाजों ने टीम को हबनटोटा में खेले जाने वाले तीन मैचों की सीरीज के पहले मैच में 50 ओवर भी नहीं खेलने दिए और सिर्फ 201 रनों पर ऑलाउट कर दिया।

पाकिस्तान की टीम के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी जरूर की लेकिन उसके बाद टीम लगातार विकेट ही गंवाती रही।यह पहली दफा है जब पाकिस्तान अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ वनडे क्रिकेट में आलआउट हुई है वहीं यह उनका सबसे कम स्कोर भी है।

पाकिस्तान की ओर से सर्वाधिक रन ईमाम उल हक ने बनाए जिन्होंने 61 रनों की पारी खेली। वहीं शादाब खान ने भी 39 रनों का योगदान दिया।
जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?

जब पहली बार भारत के बिना खेला गया एशिया कप, जानिए क्यों हुआ ऐसा?Asia Cup का दूसरा संस्करण, जिसे जॉन प्लेयर गोल्ड लीफ ट्रॉफी (John Player Gold Leaf Trophy) के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, 1986 में आयोजित किया गया था और मेजबान श्रीलंका था। यह 30 मार्च से 6 अप्रैल के बीच खेला गया था।

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीम

जब पहली और आखिरी बार भारत ने की थी एशिया कप की मेजबानी, पाकिस्तान ने नहीं भेजी थी टीमइस साल Asia Cup एशिया कप में विवाद मेजबानी से ही शुरु हो गए थे। पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही कह दिया था कि अगर मेजबानी छीनी जाती है तो वह इस बार एशिया कप नहीं खेलेगा। एशियाई क्रिकेट काउंसिल पर सभी देशों को हायब्रिड मॉडल पर राजी किया गया ताकि 4 मैचों की मेजबानी पाकिस्तान को भी मिल सके क्योंकि भारत पाकिस्तान जाने को राजी नहीं था। तब जाकर पाकिस्तान एशिया कप में भाग लेने को तैयार हुआ। लेकिन एक बार पाकिस्तान वास्तव में एशिया कप का बहिष्कार कर चुका है।

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तान

21वीं सदी की शुरुआत में पहला एशिया कप खिताब जीत पाया था पाकिस्तानPakistan First Asia Cup Title : 2000 Asia Cup जिसे Pepsi Asia Cup भी कहा जाता है, एशिया कप का सातवां संस्करण था। यह 29 मई से 7 जून 2000 के बीच बांग्लादेश में आयोजित किया गया था। टूर्नामेंट में 4 टीमों (भारत, पाकिस्तान, श्रीलंका और बांग्लादेश) ने हिस्सा लिया था। पाकिस्तान ने अन्य तीनों टीमों को हराकर लीग चरण सबसे अधिक जीत के साथ समाप्त किया था। दूसरी ओर, श्रीलंका ने दो मैच जीते थे और भारत ने सिर्फ 1 जीत के साथ समाप्ति की थी जबकि बांग्लादेश एक बार फिर एक भी गेम जीतने में असफल रहा था।

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना

ICC ट्रॉफी के फाइनल के बाद जब Asia Cup का फाइनल भी नहीं जीत पाए सौरव गांगुली, श्रीलंका ने तोड़ा सपना2004 का एशिया कप जख्मों पर मलहम की जगह घाव गहरा कर गया

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंका

जब जयसूर्या के शतक के बाद मेंडिंस ने 6 विकेट लेकर टीम इंडिया की लगाई लंकासाल 2008 का एशिया कप भी लगभग वैसा ही घटा जैसा साल 2004 का एशिया कप घटा। बस फर्क इतना था कि इस बार यह एशिया कप श्रीलंका की धीमी पिचों की जगह पाकिस्तान की सपाट पिचों पर खेला गया। इस कारण बड़े स्कोर यानि कि 300 के स्कोर बहुत देखने को मिले। इस बार भी 6 टीमों को 2 ग्रुप में बांटा गया। ग्रुप ए में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात बांग्लादेश और श्रीलंका से हारकर बाहर हो गई। वहीं हॉंगकॉंग पाकिस्तान और भारत से हारकर टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गई। ग्रुप ए में श्रीलंका तो ग्रुप बी में भारत शीर्ष पर रहा। भारत ने मेजबान पाकिस्तान को 300 रनों के लक्ष्य होने के बावजूद भी 7 विकेटों से हराया।

आईपीएल 2023 में उन पांच छक्कों ने मेरा जीवन बदल दिया: रिंकू सिंह

आईपीएल 2023 में उन पांच छक्कों ने मेरा जीवन बदल दिया: रिंकू सिंहRinku Singh ने भले ही अब तक सिर्फ दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुकाबले खेले हों लेकिन आईपीएल 2023 में लगातार पांच छक्के जड़कर कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को अंतिम ओवर में जीत दिलाने के बाद वह भारतीय प्रशंसकों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय हैं।

अब सचिन तेंदुलकर होंगे चुनाव आयोग का चेहरा, ECI की पिच पर वोटरों के होंगे 'नेशनल आइकॉन'

अब सचिन तेंदुलकर होंगे चुनाव आयोग का चेहरा, ECI की पिच पर वोटरों के होंगे 'नेशनल आइकॉन'Sachin Tendulkar: अगले साल 2024 में होने वाले लोकसभा चुनाव-2024 (Lok Sabha Elections 2024) की तैयारियों में भारत का चुनाव आयोग (EC) पूरे जोरशोर से जुटा है। चुनाव आयोग की ओर से वोटरों को ज्‍यादा से ज्‍यादा रिझाने और उनको प्रोत्‍साहित करने के लिए इस बार क्रिकेट लीजेंड भारत रत्‍न से सम्‍मानित सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) को नेशनल आइकॉन (National Icon) के रूप में चुना गया है।

भारतीय कप्तान जिन्होंने एशिया कप में टीम इंडिया को बनाया चैंपियन

भारतीय कप्तान जिन्होंने एशिया कप में टीम इंडिया को बनाया चैंपियनपहला एशिया कप 1984 में Sharjah, UAE में श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान और भारत के बीच खेला गया था और Team India विजेता रही थी। पहली बार भारत ने सुनील गावस्कर (Sunil Gavaskar) की कप्तानी में यह कप जीता था और तबसे अब तक भारत 7 बार यह कप जीत चूका है। (Team India has won the Asia Cup Seven Times)

एशिया कप की ही टीम खिलाई जाए वनडे विश्वकप में, सुनील गावस्कर ने दिया बयान

एशिया कप की ही टीम खिलाई जाए वनडे विश्वकप में, सुनील गावस्कर ने दिया बयानSunil Gavaskar सुनील गावस्कर Asia Cup एशिया कप के लिए चुनी गई भारतीय टीम पर सवाल उठाने वालों से नाराज हैं और अपने जमाने के इस दिग्गज बल्लेबाज ने कहा कि इन 17 खिलाड़ियों में से ही विश्वकप के लिए 15 सदस्यीय टीम का चयन करना चाहिए।
