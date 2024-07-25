गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Nuwan Tushara ruled out of T20I Seris against India
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 25 जुलाई 2024 (19:32 IST)

INDvsSL सीरीज से पहले अब यह लंकाई तेज गेंदबाज भी बाहर, चिंता में कप्तान

INDvsSL सीरीज से पहले अब यह लंकाई तेज गेंदबाज भी बाहर, चिंता में कप्तान - Nuwan Tushara ruled out of T20I Seris against India
भारत के साथ होने वाली टी-20 श्रृखंला शुरू होने से पहले श्रीलंका के एक और तेज गेंदबाज नुवान तुषारा चोटिल होकर सीरीज से बाहर हो गये हैं।

गुरुवार को श्रीलंकाई क्रिकेट टीम के मैनेजर महिंदा हलंगोदा ने इस बात की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि तुषारा के बाएं हाथ की एक उंगली में चोट लगी है। उन्होंने बताया कि तुषारा को बुधवार को अभ्यास के दौरान देर रात यह चोट लगी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह तुषारा की चोट गंभीर है इसलिये उन्हें सीरीज से बाहर होना पड़ेगा। तुषारा श्रीलंका टीम के दूसरे तेज गेंदबाज है जिन्हें टी-20 सीरीज बाहर होना पड़ा है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले बुधवार को श्रीलंका को दुष्मंता चमीरा बीमार होने के कारण एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज से बाहर करना पड़ा था। चमीरा की जगह असिथा फर्नांडो को टीम में जगह दी गई है। तुषारा के स्थान पर अभी तक किसी का नाम नहीं लिया गया है।

लेकिन ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज दिलशान मदुशंका को टीम में शामिल किया जा सकता है।भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच 27 जुलाई से तीन-तीन मैचों की एकदिवसीय और टी-20 सीरीज शुरू हो रही है।(एजेंसी)
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूल

Paris Olympic में भारत का किस दिन किस समय पर होगा कौन सा खेल? पढ़े पूरा शेड्यूलपेरिस ओलंपिक में स्पर्धाओं का कार्यक्रम

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षा

100 साल बाद फैशन की राजधानी पेरिस में लौट रहे ओलंपिक में दिखेगी लैंगिक समानता और पर्यावरण सुरक्षापेरिस ओलंपिक: कम संसाधन में अधिक करने की कोशिश

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?

अबकी बार 10 पार, क्या पेरिस ओलंपिक में टोक्यो का रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा?भारत का लक्ष्य: पेरिस ओलंपिक में पदकों की संख्या दोहरे अंकों में पहुंचाना

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवाल

Olympic Diary: आधे होटल हैं खाली, स्थानीय यातायात महंगा, सीन की सुरक्षा पर सवालपेरिस ओलंपिक के लिये यहां पहुंचे करीब 45000 वालिंटियर का यहां आना सार्थक हो गया जब उन्हें हवाई अड्डे पर टेनिस स्टार कार्लोस अल्काराज से मिलने का मौका मिला।पेरिस में सौ साल बाद ओलंपिक हो रहे हैं और वालिंटियर्स के लिये यह जिंदगी में एक बार मिलने वाला अनुभव है।

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमक

11 बरस के बच्चे से लेकर 60 पार के बुर्जुग तक ओलंपिक में बिखेरेंगे चमकग्यारह बरस की स्केटबोर्ड खिलाड़ी से लेकर 60 पार के घुड़सवार तक, पेरिस ओलंपिक में हर उम्र के खिलाड़ी अपनी चमक बिखेरते नजर आयेंगे।भारतीय दल में भी चौदह साल की तैराक धिनिध देसिंघु भी है जो 44 बरस के टेनिस दिग्गज रोजन बोपन्ना से प्रेरणा ले सकती हैं। PTI (भाषा) ने 26 जुलाई से शुरू हो रहे पेरिस ओलंपिक में सबसे छोटे और सबसे उम्रदराज खिलाड़ियों पर नजर डाली है।

और भी वीडियो देखें

पहला ओलंपिक खेल रही अंकिता रही 11वें स्थान पर, अनुभवी तीरंदाज दीपिका को पछाड़ा

पहला ओलंपिक खेल रही अंकिता रही 11वें स्थान पर, अनुभवी तीरंदाज दीपिका को पछाड़ापदार्पण कर रही तीरंदाज अंकिता भकत ने बृहस्पतिवार को यहां अनुभवी दीपिका कुमारी को पीछे छोड़ते हुए पेरिस ओलंपिक महिला व्यक्तिगत रिकर्व क्वालीफिकेशन में भारतीयों में सर्वश्रेष्ठ 11वां स्थान हासिल किया, इससे देश ने चौथे स्थान पर रहकर टीम स्पर्धा में क्वार्टरफाइनल स्थान हासिल किया।

Paris Olympics से पहले ही खुशखबरी, भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम क्वार्टरफानइल में

Paris Olympics से पहले ही खुशखबरी, भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम क्वार्टरफानइल मेंअंकिता भक्त, भजन कौर और दीपिका कुमारी की भारतीय महिला तीरंदाजी टीम ने पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए गुरुवार को क्वार्टरफाइनल में पहुंच गयी है।

Women Asia Cup सेमीफाइनल: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ प्रबल दावेदार होगा भारत

Women Asia Cup सेमीफाइनल: बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ प्रबल दावेदार होगा भारतINDvsBANG भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम शुक्रवार को यहां एशिया कप सेमीफाइनल में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ जीत की प्रबल दावेदार के तौर पर मैदान में उतरेगी जिसमें शेफाली वर्मा की निगाहें आक्रामक प्रदर्शन करने पर लगी होंगी जबकि स्मृति मंधाना भी बड़ा स्कोर बनाने के लिए बेताब होंगी।

टेबल टेनिस में मनिका के लिए खुशी तो शरथ के लिए गम लाया ओलंपिक ड्रॉ

टेबल टेनिस में मनिका के लिए खुशी तो शरथ के लिए गम लाया ओलंपिक ड्रॉभारत की शीर्ष टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के पदक विजेता मनिका बत्रा महिला एकल के शुरूआती दौर में ब्रिटेन की अन्ना हर्से से भिड़ेंगी जबकि अनुभवी पुरुष खिलाड़ी अचंता शरत कमल स्लोवेनिया के डेनी कोजुल के सामने होंगे।बुधवार को ड्रा की घोषणा हुई। मनिका को 18वीं वरीयता मिली है और यह उनका लगातार तीसरा ओलंपिक है।

ऋषभ पंत या संजू सैमसन में से किस को मौका देंगें कोच गौतम गंभीर?

ऋषभ पंत या संजू सैमसन में से किस को मौका देंगें कोच गौतम गंभीर?भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के नवनियुक्त मुख्य कोच गौतम गंभीर के लिए श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले तीन टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिए ऋषभ पंत और संजू सैमसन में से किसी एक का चयन करना चुनौतीपूर्ण होगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

श्रावण मास

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल-संसार

धर्म-संसार

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com