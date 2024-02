क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर रो पड़ा यह खतरनाक कीवी तेज गेंदबाज

Neil Wagner couldn't hold back the tears after announcing his retirement from international cricket pic.twitter.com/qLf67c0AcV

260 wickets in 64 test matches, bowling short balls and bouncers to rattle batsmen, playing with broken toe, torn hamstring and bulging back disc: everything displayed his immense passion and determination to make his team win. We will miss you, Neil Wagner pic.twitter.com/PNanikKvw9