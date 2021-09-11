शनिवार, 11 सितम्बर 2021
माइकल वॉन ने कहा IPL के कारण टीम इंडिया ने नहीं खेला 5th टेस्ट, फैंस ने किया ट्रोल, आकाश चोपड़ा ने दिया यह जवाब

Last Updated: शनिवार, 11 सितम्बर 2021 (23:20 IST)
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन इस पूरे साल टीम इंडिया और उसके फैंस से उलझते हुए नजर आए हैं। इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे पर माइकल वॉन धीमी और स्पिन की मददगार पिचों के लिए क्यूरेटर को दोष दे रहे थे और अब पांचवे टेस्ट ना कराने के लिए उन्होंने आईपीएल को दोषी ठहराया है।

माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट किया कि आईपीएल टीमें चार्टर्ड प्लेन में उड़ान भर रही हैं। 6 दिन यूएई में अनिवार्य क्वारंटीन रहना होगा। और 7वें दिन से आईपीएल से शुरू हो जाएगा!!! मुझे कोई ये बताए कि टेस्ट रद्द करने की आईपीएल के अलावा कोई और कारण हो सकता है।'
उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद भारतीय फैंस ने उनकी टाइमलाइन पर धावा बोल दिया। किसी ने वॉन का मजाक उड़ाया तो किसी ने कहा कि हां आईपीएल के लिए ही पांचवा टेस्ट रद्द किया है, जो करना है कर लो। देखिए यह ट्वीट्स
इसके अलावा पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज और मशहूर कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने माइकल वॉन को जवाब देते हुए कहा कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के कारण इंग्लैंड ने भी दौरा बीच में छोड़ दिया था।

इस पर माइकल वॉन ने चोपड़ा को जवाब पकड़ाया कि मैंने इंग्लैंड के इस कदम की तब भी आलोचना की थी जैसे अब भारत की आलोचना कर रहा हूं।
इसके अलावा पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने वॉन पर कटाक्ष कर के ट्वीट किया कि मेरा दांत टूट गया है क्या मैं इसका ठीकरा आईपीएल पर फोड़ सकता हूं।

गौरतलब है कि मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड में खेला जाने वाला टेस्ट मैच रद्द हो गया था क्योंकि टीम इंडिया मैदान पर अपनी टीम नहीं उतार पायी थी।

इससे पहले माइकल वॉन ने टेलीग्राफ में एक लेख लिखा जिसमें कहा कि 'ईमानदारी से कहूं तो यह सब पैसे और आईपीएल को लेकर हुआ है। टेस्ट रद्द कर दिया गया है क्योंकि खिलाड़ियों को कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे और आईपीएल को मिस करने से डर लग रहा होगा। एक हफ्ते में हम आईपीएल देखेंगे और खिलाड़ी मुस्कुराते और खुश होकर इधर-उधर दौड़ेंगे। लेकिन उन्हें पीसीआर टेस्ट पर भरोसा करना चाहिए था।'


