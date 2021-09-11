माइकल वॉन ने कहा IPL के कारण टीम इंडिया ने नहीं खेला 5th टेस्ट, फैंस ने किया ट्रोल, आकाश चोपड़ा ने दिया यह जवाब

teams chartering planes .. 6 days quarantining required in the UAE .. 7 days till the tournament starts !!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL .. — (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2021

As an Englishman, I would request you to stop embarrassing us any further. We all know that Indian team was in our country since June and they even asked us to pull the series ahead so as to have a buffer for this type of scenario. It wasn't pulled ahead because of The Hundred. — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) September 11, 2021

If the @ECB_cricket had been more accommodating in the early part of the tour, and had not had its brain fogged by the One Hundred, it might have foreseen a problem arising in Sept. Its inflexibility in June is one of the ingredients in this potful of mess. — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) September 11, 2021

We still won this series by boundary count like you won World Cup — Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) September 11, 2021

Why there was a 9 days gap between 2nd & 3rd test ? — Umakant (@Umakant_27) September 11, 2021

And I didn’t agree with that then as I don’t agree with what India have done now … https://t.co/BugPs7DFOt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2021

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान इस पूरे साल टीम इंडिया और उसके फैंस से उलझते हुए नजर आए हैं। इंग्लैंड के भारत दौरे पर माइकल वॉन धीमी और स्पिन की मददगार पिचों के लिए क्यूरेटर को दोष दे रहे थे और अब पांचवे टेस्ट ना कराने के लिए उन्होंने को दोषी ठहराया है।माइकल वॉन ने ट्वीट किया कि आईपीएल टीमें चार्टर्ड प्लेन में उड़ान भर रही हैं। 6 दिन यूएई में अनिवार्य क्वारंटीन रहना होगा। और 7वें दिन से आईपीएल से शुरू हो जाएगा!!! मुझे कोई ये बताए कि टेस्ट रद्द करने की आईपीएल के अलावा कोई और कारण हो सकता है।'उनके इस ट्वीट के बाद भारतीय फैंस ने उनकी टाइमलाइन पर धावा बोल दिया। किसी ने वॉन का मजाक उड़ाया तो किसी ने कहा कि हां आईपीएल के लिए ही पांचवा टेस्ट रद्द किया है, जो करना है कर लो। देखिए यह ट्वीट्सइसके अलावा पूर्व भारतीय सलामी बल्लेबाज और मशहूर कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने माइकल वॉन को जवाब देते हुए कहा कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के कारण इंग्लैंड ने भी दौरा बीच में छोड़ दिया था।इस पर माइकल वॉन ने चोपड़ा को जवाब पकड़ाया कि मैंने इंग्लैंड के इस कदम की तब भी आलोचना की थी जैसे अब भारत की आलोचना कर रहा हूं।इसके अलावा पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज ने वॉन पर कटाक्ष कर के ट्वीट किया कि मेरा दांत टूट गया है क्या मैं इसका ठीकरा आईपीएल पर फोड़ सकता हूं।गौरतलब है कि मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड में खेला जाने वाला टेस्ट मैच रद्द हो गया था क्योंकि टीम इंडिया मैदान पर अपनी टीम नहीं उतार पायी थी।इससे पहले माइकल वॉन ने टेलीग्राफ में एक लेख लिखा जिसमें कहा कि 'ईमानदारी से कहूं तो यह सब पैसे और आईपीएल को लेकर हुआ है। टेस्ट रद्द कर दिया गया है क्योंकि खिलाड़ियों को कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे और आईपीएल को मिस करने से डर लग रहा होगा। एक हफ्ते में हम आईपीएल देखेंगे और खिलाड़ी मुस्कुराते और खुश होकर इधर-उधर दौड़ेंगे। लेकिन उन्हें पीसीआर टेस्ट पर भरोसा करना चाहिए था।'