केएल राहुल के हाथों में अब नहीं होंगे ग्लब्स, राहुल द्रविड़ ने दिया बयान

In today's Cricket Chaupaal we analyze whether KL Rahul will play the role of a middle-order batsman or not. And an in-depth review of Lucknow Super Giant's strategy and squad for the upcoming #IPL2024.



: https://t.co/fkF7bwI2zT#KLRahul #LucknowSuperGiant #IPLStrategy pic.twitter.com/THqzQ2ZYuP