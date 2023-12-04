सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. kedav jadhav sets his base price 2 crore for ipl 2024 auction, gets trolled
Written By
Last Updated : सोमवार, 4 दिसंबर 2023 (16:37 IST)

IPL के लिए इस खिलाडी ने अपना बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ रखा, खूब हुए ट्रोल

IPL के लिए इस खिलाडी ने अपना बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ रखा, खूब हुए ट्रोल - kedav jadhav sets his base price 2 crore for ipl 2024 auction, gets trolled
IPL 2024 के लिए नीलामी (Mini Auction)19 दिसंबर को दुबई में होने वाली है और 1166 खिलाड़ियों ने इसके लिए अपना पंजीकरण कराया है और कई ने इसके लिए अपना आधार मूल्य (Base Price) निर्धारित किया है।
 भारत के खिलाफ टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय में अपना पहला शतक जड़ने वाले Josh Inglis, Steve Smith और पेसर Josh Hazlewood ने अपना Base Price 2 करोड़ सेट किया है।

South Africa के गेराल्ड कोएत्जी (Gerald Coetzee) और खतरनाक बल्लेबाज रासी वान डेर डुसेन (Rassie van der Dussen) भी 2 करोड़ रुपये के ब्रैकेट में हैं लेकिन अभी ख़बरों में छाए हुए हैं भारत के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केदार जाधव (Kedar Jadhav) जिन्होंने अपना Base Price 2 करोड़ सेट किया है। इस खबर को सुन काफी लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें काफी ट्रोल किया। एक User ने लिखा कि 'केदार भाई खेलना नहीं था तो मना कर देते
केदार के साथ Umesh Yadav भी 2 करोड़ के ब्रैकेट में है। South Africa के लिए उन्हें नहीं चुना गया है ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यह उमेश यादव के करियर का अंत हो सकता है। वे अक्सर टेस्ट मैचों में ही नज़र आते हैं। 
 
देखिए कैसे किया fans ने रियेक्ट 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकप

यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी शायद खेल चुके हैं अपना आखिरी वनडे विश्वकपरोहित, कोहली और शमी के पास यह अंतिम मौका था क्योंकि वे शायद अगले वनडे विश्व कप में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। रोहित शर्मा 36 साल के हैं, विराट कोहली 35 साल के हैं तो मोहम्मद शमी 33 साल के हैं। 4 साल बाद यह क्रमश 40, 39 और 37 के हो जाएंगे। मोहम्मद शमी के पास तब फिटनेस होगी या नहीं, कहा नहीं जा सकता, रोहित शर्मा के सामने भी यही सवाल रहेगा। विराट कोहली को फिटनेस की कोई समस्या नहीं है। वह वनडे विश्वकप खेल सकते हैं लेकिन इसकी संभावना भी कम ही दिखती है। हां साल 2025 की चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी का हिस्सा यह तिकड़ी बन सकती है।

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेड

1 साल में भारत से दो ICC ट्रॉफी अकेले दम पर छीन चुके हैं ट्रेविस हेडट्रेविस हेड, यह नाम भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लंबे समय तक याद रहने वाला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सलामी बल्लेबाज ट्रेविस हेड ने एकदिवसीय विश्वकप फाइनल में ना केवल 137 रन लगाकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया को छठवां खिताब जिताया बल्कि मैच को एकतरफा बना दिया।

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फ

रिकॉर्ड 12.5 लाख दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम पहुंचकर विश्वकप का उठाया लुत्फभारत में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) द्वारा आयोजित किये गये पुरुष क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 के मुकाबलों का रिकार्ड 12 लाख 50 हजार 307 दर्शकों ने स्टेडियम जाकर लुफ्त उठाया।आईसीसी विश्वकप 2023 का खिताब इस बार ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने जीता।

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकप

765 रन और 24 विकेट, विराट कोहली और मोहम्मद शमी का रहा यह विश्वकपबेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे स्टार बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली भारत में संपन्न विश्व कप में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने के साथ विश्व कप इतिहास में एक टूर्नामेंट में सबसे अधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज भी बने जबकि मोहम्मद शमी शुरुआती चार मैचों में बाहर रहने के बावजूद सबसे सफल गेंदबाज रहे।कोहली ने विश्व कप 2023 में 11 मैच में 95.62 की औसत से 765 रन बनाए जो विश्व रिकॉर्ड है। उन्होंने तीन शतक और छह अर्धशतक जड़े। वह हालांकि भारत को एक बार फिर चैंपियन बनवाने में नाकाम रहे।

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाई

नहीं खत्म हुई है उम्मीद, रोहित ले सकते हैं ICC Champions Trophy जीतकर कप्तानी से विदाईविश्व कप जीतने का सपना पूरा नहीं होने पर रविवार की रात को जब रोहित शर्मा मोटेरा स्टेडियम से बाहर निकलते हुए अपने पास से गुजरने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति से हाथ मिला रहे थे तो निश्चित तौर पर वह काफी अकेलापन महसूस कर रहे होंगे।

और भी वीडियो देखें

टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए ECB ने जोफ्रा आर्चर से IPL 2024 से हटने को कहा

टी-20 विश्वकप के लिए ECB ने जोफ्रा आर्चर से IPL 2024 से हटने को कहाइंग्लैंड एवं वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड (ECB) ने 2024 के टी20 विश्व कप को ध्यान में रखते हुए तेज गेंदबाज जोफ्रा आर्चर से अगले साल होने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) से हटने को कहा है।आर्चर को 2022 के आईपीएल से पहले मुंबई इंडियंस ने आठ करोड रुपए में खरीदा था, लेकिन फ्रेंचाइजी ने पिछले सप्ताह उन्हें ‘रिलीज’ कर दिया था। आईपीएल की 19 दिसंबर को दुबई में होने वाली नीलामी की सूची में उनका नाम पंजीकृत नहीं है।

मारक्रम दिखाएंगे भारत के खिलाफ पराक्रम, बने T20I और वनडे के कप्तान

मारक्रम दिखाएंगे भारत के खिलाफ पराक्रम, बने T20I और वनडे के कप्तानएकदिवसीय कप्तान टेम्बा बावुमा और तेज गेंदबाज कैगिसो रबाडा को इस महीने के आखिर में भारत के खिलाफ सफेद गेंद से खेली जाने वाली श्रृंखला के लिए आराम दिये जाने के कारण टी-20 कप्तान एडेन मार्कराम दक्षिण अफ्रीका की कमान संभालेंगे।

कांग्रेस की लहर में घरेलू पिच पर चुनाव हारे पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन

कांग्रेस की लहर में घरेलू पिच पर चुनाव हारे पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीनभारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन तेलंगाना में घरेलू पिच पर भी नहीं जीत सके। तेलंगाना की हाई प्रोफाइल जुबली हिल्स सीट पर उनकी स्थिती मजबूत मानी जा रही थी। लेकिन वह इस सीट पर तब हार गए जब पूरे राज्य में कॉंग्रेस की आँधी चल रही थी।

क्रिकेट घोटाले में शामिल डेविड वार्नर सम्मानजनक विदाई के हकदार नहीं : मिचेल जॉनसन

क्रिकेट घोटाले में शामिल डेविड वार्नर सम्मानजनक विदाई के हकदार नहीं : मिचेल जॉनसनऑस्ट्रेलिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज और सबसे पसंदीदा क्रिकेटरों में से एक David Warner अपनी Farewell Test Series के लिए तैयारी कर रहे हैं, जो ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ही पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेली जाएगी, डेविड को सैंडपेपर कांड (Sandpapergate scandal) के लिए अपने ही पूर्व टीम साथी, मिशेल जॉनसन (Mitchell Johnson) की आलोचना का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, जिसके लिए डेविड वार्नर को क्रिकेट से Ban भी किया गया था।

बतौर कप्तान पहली ही सीरीज जीते सूर्यकुमार, बताया क्या किया अलग (Video)

बतौर कप्तान पहली ही सीरीज जीते सूर्यकुमार, बताया क्या किया अलग (Video)AUSvsIND भारत के टी-20 कप्तान सूर्यकुमार यादव ने कहा कि मैंने हमेशा अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों से कहा है कि मैदान में आपको जो सही लगता है आप वही कराे और खेल का आनंद लो।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com