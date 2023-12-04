IPL के लिए इस खिलाडी ने अपना बेस प्राइस 2 करोड़ रखा, खूब हुए ट्रोल

Thalaivan masterclass loading https://t.co/xS7y4IhHv4 pic.twitter.com/7c1pjOUK9Z— (@Karthik0522) December 1, 2023
Lord Kedar Jadhav #iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/YqmM8YNBzH— Nira (@Iamnirav_team) December 3, 2023
Avg Mtech guy sitting for placements with lots of expectation. https://t.co/GIrSl2sise
— Arin (@singh_arin63001) December 2, 2023
If Jindagi Jhand va fir bhi ghamand va has a face https://t.co/yfKL7qhOaa
— Shrey (@Shrey__123) December 1, 2023
— Beast (@Beast_xx_) December 1, 2023
IPL man of the tournament year 2024 https://t.co/jyNF1POU4D
— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) December 2, 2023
Had Kedar Jadhav played instead of surya in World Cup final things would have been different https://t.co/3bJ5YLL8zp
— Santi Wagle (@sancheet) December 2, 2023