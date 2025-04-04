शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (18:39 IST)

इंग्लैंड की कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद मिला सूकून और बटलर ने की बिना दबाव में हिटिंग (Video)

कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद हल्का महसूस कर रहा हूं: जोस बटलर

Jos Butler
इंग्लैंड के धाकड़ बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर ने कहा कि अपनी राष्ट्रीय टीम की कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद वह हल्का महसूस कर रहे हैं तथा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में अपनी नई मानसिकता के साथ स्वच्छंद होकर खेल रहे हैं।इंग्लैंड की टीम चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में ग्रुप चरण से आगे नहीं बढ़ पाई थी इसके बाद बटलर ने कप्तानी छोड़ दी थी। वह इस दौरान स्वयं रन बनाने के लिए जूझ रहे थे।

लेकिन आईपीएल में गुजरात टाइटंस की तरफ से खेलते हुए उन्होंने अभी तक अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है। इस 34 वर्षीय बल्लेबाज ने तीन मैच में 166 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें दो अर्थशतक शामिल हैं।बटलर ने शुक्रवार को PTI (भाषा) से कहा, ‘‘मैं निश्चित तौर पर काफी हल्का महसूस कर रहा हूं। कप्तान के रूप में जब आप अनुकूल परिणाम हासिल नहीं करते हो तो आप पर इसका दबाव पड़ता है तथा आप चीजों को सही करने के लिए अपना काफी समय और ऊर्जा लगाते हो।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘लेकिन अब कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी से मुक्त होने के बाद मैं काफी सहज महसूस कर रहा हूं। अब मैं अपना पूरा ध्यान अपने खेल पर लगा सकता हूं।’’

बटलर टी20 क्रिकेट में सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप में खेलते रहे हैं लेकिन हाल में वह इंग्लैंड और अब आईपीएल में गुजरात की तरफ से तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने को लेकर सहज हूं। मैंने हाल में इंग्लैंड की तरफ से भी इस नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी की थी और मैं सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप मेंअपने अनुभव का इस्तेमाल कर रहा हूं।’’
बटलर ने गुजरात टाइटंस के कप्तान शुभमन गिल के नेतृत्व कौशल और साईं सुदर्शन की बल्लेबाजी की प्रशंसा भी की।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘गिल शानदार कप्तान है। उसके पास नेतृत्व कौशल के अच्छे गुण हैं। वह आगे बढ़कर टीम का नेतृत्व करता है। वह सभी के साथ मिलकर रहता है। मैं वास्तव में उसकी कप्तानी में खेलने का आनंद ले रहा हूं। ’’

सुदर्शन के बारे में बटलर ने कहा, ‘‘साईं वास्तव में प्रभावशाली बल्लेबाज है। वह बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी है। मैं जानता था कि वह अच्छा खिलाड़ी है लेकिन जब आपको करीब से देखने का मौका मिलता है अब आप सही आकलन कर सकते हैं। वह शानदार बल्लेबाज है और उसका भविष्य उज्जवल है।’
