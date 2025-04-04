3 विकेट लेकर आज ही किया था जसप्रीत बुमराह ने MI के लिए डेब्यू, टीम को जुड़ने का इंतजार

जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 4 अप्रैल 2013 को ही मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने बैंगलूरू के खिलाफ डेब्यू मैच की पहली 3 गेंदो पर चौके खाए थे और फिर विराट कोहली का विकेट लिया था। आज 12 साल बाद 3 मैच में से 2 हार चुकी मुंबई इंडियन्स को उनकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है।बुमराह पीठ की चोट के कारण टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती कुछ मैच में नहीं खेल पाएंगे क्योंकि वह अभी बेंगलुरु में भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के ‘सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस’ में ‘रिहैबिलिटेशन’ की प्रक्रिया में हैं।जनवरी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सिडनी में अंतिम टेस्ट में वह दूसरी पारी में गेंदबाजी नहीं कर सके थे जिसके बाद से वह बाहर हैं और मेजबान टीम ने 162 रन का पीछा करते हुए 3-1 से श्रृंखला जीत ली थी।पहले खबर आई थी कि बुमराह अप्रैल के पहले हफ्ते में मुंबई के साथियों के साथ जुड़ने की उम्मीद है और वह टीम के साथ अपना ‘रिहैबिलिटेशन’ जारी रख सकते हैं। लेकिन अब उनकी वापसी टलती दिखाई दे रही है।सूत्रों से आ रही खबर के मुताबिक वह लखनऊ और बैंगलोर के खिलाफ होने वाले मैच में मुंबई के लिए मैदान पर नहीं उतरेंगे। इसका मतलब यह है कि 15 अप्रैल के बाद ही वह टीम से जु़ड़ पाएंगे। लेकिन वह फिट भी हो जाते हैं तो बीसीसीआई मुंबई को उन्हें बहुत संभाल कर इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह देगी।बुमराह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जनवरी में सिडनी में खेले गए पांचवें और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन चोटिल हो गए थे और वह दूसरी पारी में गेंदबाजी नहीं कर पाए थे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने उस मैच में 6 विकेट से जीत हासिल की थी।बुमराह ने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) के लिए खेली गई इस सीरीज में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 32 विकेट लिए थे लेकिन इसके बाद वह कोई मैच नहीं खेल पाए। चोटिल होने के कारण वह आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी (ICC Champions Trophy) में भी भाग नहीं ले पाए थे जिसमें भारतीय टीम चैंपियन बनी थी।इस तेज गेंदबाज को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए शुरुआती टीम में चुना गया था लेकिन फिटनेस हासिल नहीं कर पाने के कारण उन्हें अंतिम टीम में नहीं रखा गया।