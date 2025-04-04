शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Jasprti Bumrah made his IPL Debut with sparkling spell for Mumbai Indians
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (16:46 IST)

3 विकेट लेकर आज ही किया था जसप्रीत बुमराह ने MI के लिए डेब्यू, टीम को जुड़ने का इंतजार

Jasprit Bumrah
जसप्रीत बुमराह ने 4 अप्रैल 2013 को ही मुंबई इंडियन्स के लिए डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने बैंगलूरू के खिलाफ डेब्यू मैच की पहली 3 गेंदो पर चौके खाए थे और फिर विराट कोहली का विकेट लिया था। आज 12 साल बाद 3 मैच में से 2 हार चुकी मुंबई इंडियन्स को उनकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है।

बुमराह पीठ की चोट के कारण टूर्नामेंट के शुरुआती कुछ मैच में नहीं खेल पाएंगे क्योंकि वह अभी बेंगलुरु में भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के ‘सेंटर ऑफ एक्सीलेंस’ में ‘रिहैबिलिटेशन’ की प्रक्रिया में हैं।

जनवरी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सिडनी में अंतिम टेस्ट में वह दूसरी पारी में गेंदबाजी नहीं कर सके थे जिसके बाद से वह बाहर हैं और मेजबान टीम ने 162 रन का पीछा करते हुए 3-1 से श्रृंखला जीत ली थी।

पहले खबर आई थी कि बुमराह  अप्रैल के पहले हफ्ते में मुंबई के साथियों के साथ जुड़ने की उम्मीद है और वह टीम के साथ अपना ‘रिहैबिलिटेशन’ जारी रख सकते हैं। लेकिन अब उनकी वापसी टलती दिखाई दे रही है।

सूत्रों से आ रही खबर के मुताबिक वह लखनऊ और बैंगलोर के खिलाफ होने वाले मैच में मुंबई के लिए मैदान पर नहीं उतरेंगे। इसका मतलब यह है कि 15 अप्रैल के बाद ही वह टीम से जु़ड़ पाएंगे। लेकिन वह फिट भी हो जाते हैं तो बीसीसीआई मुंबई को उन्हें बहुत संभाल कर इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह देगी।

बुमराह ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जनवरी में सिडनी में खेले गए पांचवें और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन चोटिल हो गए थे और वह दूसरी पारी में गेंदबाजी नहीं कर पाए थे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने उस मैच में 6 विकेट से जीत हासिल की थी।

बुमराह ने बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (BGT) के लिए खेली गई इस सीरीज में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 32 विकेट लिए थे लेकिन इसके बाद वह कोई मैच नहीं खेल पाए। चोटिल होने के कारण वह आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी (ICC Champions Trophy) में भी भाग नहीं ले पाए थे जिसमें भारतीय टीम चैंपियन बनी थी।

इस तेज गेंदबाज को चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए शुरुआती टीम में चुना गया था लेकिन फिटनेस हासिल नहीं कर पाने के कारण उन्हें अंतिम टीम में नहीं रखा गया।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्सSanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा है

रोहित और पंड्या से हटकर धोनी ने इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को किया बैक, कहा टी20 इसी तरह आगे बढ़ा हैMS Dhoni on Impact Player : भारत के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जब इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर नियम को पहली बार इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में लागू किया गया तो वह इसकी जरूरत को लेकर पूरी तरह आश्वस्त नहीं थे लेकिन अब वह इसे टी20 क्रिकेट के विकास के एक हिस्से के रूप में देखते हैं। चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK ) का यह 43 वर्षीय करिश्माई क्रिकेटर हालांकि खुद को इंपैक्ट प्लेयर नहीं मानते हैं क्योंकि वह अब भी अपनी टीम के पहली पसंद के विकेटकीपर हैं।

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशनWho is Ashutosh Sharma DC vs lSG : मध्यप्रदेश के रतलाम (Ratlam) में जन्मे आशुतोष शर्मा ने आईपीएल में ऐसा कारनामा किया है की उसे क्रिकेट जगत जल्द नहीं भूल पाएगा। 24 मार्च को उन्होंने लगभग हारे हुए मैच से लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मुँह से जीत छीन ली, जिसके बाद हर जगह सिर्फ उन्हीं की चर्चा है। लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (Delhi Capitals) की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)

हवा में उड़ने वाला यह कीवी क्रिकेटर कभी बनना चाहता था पायलट (Video)अगर मेरे पास दुनिया का सारा पैसा होता तो मैं पायलट बनना पसंद करता: ग्लेन फिलिप्स

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]

दीपक चहर को मिली MS Dhoni को चिढ़ाने की सजा, मैच के बाद दिया 'Bat Treatment' [VIDEO]24 मार्च चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) और मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) के बीच खेले गए मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) और दीपक चहर (Deepak Chahar) के बीच कुछ ऐसे दृश्य देखने मिले जो सोशल मीडिया पर इस वक्त सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंडिंग है। इस रोमांचक मुकाबले में CSK ने MI को 4 विकेटों से हराया, यह मुंबई इंडियंस की आईपीएल के अपने पहले मैच में लगातार 13वीं हार थी, वे 2013 से लगातार अपना पहला मैच हारते आ रहे हैं। कई सालों चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेले दीपक चहर इस बार मुंबई इंडियंस के लिए खेल रहे हैं, आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले उन्हें चेन्नई ने रिलीज़ कर दिया था और मुंबई इंडियंस ने उन्हें आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में 9.25 Crore रूपए में खरीद कर अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

नवरात्रि

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com