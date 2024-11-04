सोमवार, 4 नवंबर 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Indian veteran players makes scathing attack at Team Indias inability to play spin
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: सोमवार, 4 नवंबर 2024 (13:10 IST)

सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक यह पूर्व दिग्गज भड़के टीम इंडिया पर

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शर्मनाक हार पर तेंदुलकर ने आत्मनिरीक्षण की मांग की

सचिन से लेकर सहवाग तक यह पूर्व दिग्गज भड़के टीम इंडिया पर - Indian veteran players makes scathing attack at Team Indias inability to play spin
भारतीय टीम का तीन मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 0-3 से सूपड़ा साफ होने से स्तब्ध सचिन तेंदुलकर, वीरेंद्र सहवाग और हरभजन सिंह जैसे  पूर्व दिग्गजों ने टीम से ‘आत्मनिरीक्षण’ का आह्वान करते हुए  टेस्ट प्रारूप में ‘अनावश्यक प्रयोग’ बंद करने और बेहतर पिचों पर खेलना शुरू करने का आग्रह किया।

श्रीलंका से 0-2 की हार के बाद यहां पहुंची न्यूजीलैंड टीम के खिलाफ तीसरे टेस्ट में 25 रन से हार झेलने के बाद भारत को पहली बार घरेलू मैदान कम से कम तीन मैचों की श्रृंखला में सूपड़ा साफ वाली हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘घरेलू श्रृंखला में 0-3 की हार को पचा पाना मुश्किल है और इससे टीम को आत्मनिरीक्षण की जरूरत है। क्या यह तैयारी की कमी थी, क्या यह खराब शॉट चयन था या यह मैच अभ्यास की कमी थी?’’
जीत के लिए 147 रन का पीछा करते हुए भारतीय टीम महज 29.1 ओवर में 121 रन पर आउट हो गयी। दूसरी पारी में सिर्फ ऋषभ पंत (64) से बल्ले से कुछ कमाल कर सके। उन्होंने पहली पारी में भी अर्धशतक जड़ने के साथ शुभमन गिल (90) के साथ शानदार साझेदारी कर टीम को मुश्किल स्थिति से बाहर निकाला था।

तेंदुलकर ने कहा, ‘‘ शुभमन गिल ने पहली पारी में जज्बा दिखाया और पंत दोनों पारियों में शानदार थे। उनकी शानदार फुटवर्क के सामने चुनौतीपूर्ण पिच भी बल्लेबाजी के लिए आसान दिख रही थी।’’

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को स्पिनरों के खिलाफ अपने खेल के स्तर को ऊंचा करने की सलाह देते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, ‘‘ मेरे लिए समर्थक के रूप में टीम का समर्थन करना अनिवार्य है लेकिन यह हमारी टीम का बहुत ही खराब प्रदर्शन रहा है। निश्चित रूप से स्पिन को खेलने के कौशल में सुधार करने की जरूरत है। कुछ प्रयोग छोटे प्रारूप में अच्छे लगते है लेकिन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उनका अनावश्यक प्रयोग वास्तव में खराब था।’’

इस पूर्व आक्रामक बल्लेबाज ने कहा, ‘‘टॉम लैथम और न्यूजीलैंड की टीम को वह करने के लिए बधाई जो भारत आने वाली हर टीम के लिए एक सपना है और कोई अन्य इस तरह से जीत नहीं सका।’’
स्पिन खेलने की भारतीय बल्लेबाजों की नाकामी का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि न्यूजीलैंड के स्पिनरों ने श्रृंखला में 57 में से 37 विकेट झटके वह भी तब पहले टेस्ट को तेज गेंदबाजों की मददगार पिच पर खेला गया था।वामहस्त स्पिनर मिचेल सैंटनर ने पुणे में दूसरे टेस्ट में 13 जबकि मुंबई में तीसरे टेस्ट में एजाज पटेल ने 11 विकेट लिये।

भारत के पूर्व ऑफ स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा कि इस तरह की पिचों पर ‘कोई भी किसी को भी आउट कर सकता है’ और टीमों को विकेट लेने के लिए मुथैया मुरलीधरन, शेन वार्न या सकलैन मुश्ताक जैसे दिग्गजों की जरूरत नहीं है।

हरभजन ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘‘ टर्निंग पिचें आपकी खुद की दुश्मन बन रही हैं। बधाई हो न्यूजीलैंड आपने हमें पछाड़ दिया। कई सालों से कह रहा हूं कि भारतीय टीम को बेहतर पिचों पर खेलने की जरूरत है। ये टर्निंग पिचें हर बल्लेबाज को बहुत साधारण बनाती हैं।’’
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘पिछली पीढ़ियों के बल्लेबाज इस तरह की पिचों पर कभी नहीं खेले। ये पिचें दो-तीन दिनों के टेस्ट मैचों के लिए तैयार किए गए हैं। टीमों को आउट करने के लिए आपको इन पिचों पर मुरली, वॉर्न या सकलैन की जरूरत नहीं है। कोई भी किसी को भी आउट कर सकता है।’’

पूर्व हरफनमौला इरफान पठान ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, ‘‘ कल ही भाई यूसुफ से इस मुद्दे पर बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने घरेलू क्रिकेट के बारे कहा कि हम या तो घास वाली पिचों पर या सपाट ट्रैक पर खेल रहे हैं। हमने घरेलू मैचों की स्पिनरों की मददगार पिचों पर खेलना लगभग बंद कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही हमारे शीर्ष खिलाड़ी घरेलू क्रिकेट नहीं खेल रहे हैं। इससे हमें लंबे समय में नुकसान हो सकता है।’’
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने लिखा, ‘‘ भारत में जीतना अविश्वसनीय है लेकिन क्लीन स्वीप करना उल्लेखनीय है। यह अब तक की सबसे बड़ी टेस्ट श्रृंखला जीत होगी। भारत के पास अब बल्लेबाजों का ऐसा समूह है जो स्पिन के खिलाफ अधिकांश टीमों की तरह संघर्ष करता है।’’
वेस्टइंडीज के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इयान बिशप ने लिखा, ‘‘ न्यूजीलैंड की अद्भुत जीत। 60 लाख से कम की आबादी वाला देश। दिग्गज केन विलियमसन के बिना उन्होंने एक अविश्वसनीय जीत हासिल की है। पुरुष और महिला (टी20 विश्व कप चैम्पियन) दोनों टीमों के लिए पिछले कुछ सप्ताह ऐतिहासिक और गौरवपूर्ण रहे हैं।’’ (भाषा)


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंसINDvsBANबांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ा

पूरे Diamond League में ओलंपिक के इस कांस्य पदक विजेता से आगे नहीं निकल पाए नीरज चोपड़ानीरज चोपड़ा डायमंड लीग फाइनल में दूसरे स्थान पर रहे

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांगBANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)

INDvsPAK हॉकी मैच में हूटर बजने से पहले आपस में भिड़े खिलाड़ी (Video)INDvsPAK कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के करिश्माई प्रदर्शन के दम पर भारत ने एशियन चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2024 के लीग मुकाबले में शनिवार को चिर प्रतिद्वंदी पाकिस्तान को 2-1 से हरा दिया।हालांकि मैच खत्म होने से ठीक पहले पाकिस्तानी और भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में मामूली झड़प हो गई। यह वाक्या सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंस

INDvsBAN सीरीज को रद्द करने की मांग ने पकड़ा जोर, BCCI से नाराज फैंसBCCI ने बंगलादेश के साथ होने वाले पहले टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा की

और भी वीडियो देखें

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंड

पहले 68 साल में सिर्फ 2 टेस्ट तो भारत में इस सीरीज के 10 दिनों में 3 टेस्ट मैच जीती न्यूजीलैंडINDvsNZन्यूजीलैंड का भारत दौरा शुरु हुआ तो बैंगलूरू में 8 विकेट की जीत से सीरीज शुरु करने वाली मेहमान टीम ने 36 साल बाद भारतीय जमीन पर टेस्ट मैच जीता था।भारत में टेस्ट मैच जीतने वाले टॉम लेथम न्यूजीलैंड के तीसरे कप्तान हैं। इस से पहले 1969 में ग्राहम डाउलिंग और 1988 में पूर्व भारतीय कोच जॉन राइट ने यह कारनामा किया था।

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौर

टेस्ट इतिहास का सबसे अनचाहा रिकॉर्ड बनने पर रोहित शर्मा बोले यह सबसे खराब दौर1932 से भारत के टेस्ट इतिहास में यह पहला ऐसा मौका है जब भारत अपनी ही जमीन पर 0-3 से टेस्ट सीरीज मैच हारा हो। हालांकि इससे पहले 99-00 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने भारत को 2-0 से सीरीज हराई थी। तब दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 163 रनों का पीछा वानखेड़े स्टेडियम पर किया था। जो आज भी इस पिच पर चौथी पिच पर बनाया गया सबसे बड़ा स्कोर है।

25 रनों से मुंबई टेस्ट हराकर न्यूजीलैंड ने 3-0 से किया भारत का सफाया

25 रनों से मुंबई टेस्ट हराकर न्यूजीलैंड ने 3-0 से किया भारत का सफायाINDvsNZमुंबई में खेले गए वानखेड़े टेस्ट में न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 25 रनों से हराकर एतिहासिक जीत अर्जित की और सीरीज भी 3-0 से अपने नाम कर ली। इससे पहले बैंगलूरू में 8 विकेट और पुणे में 113 रनों से मेहमान टीम ने सीरीज जीती थी।

INDvsNZ भारत को आई जीत की सुगंध, न्यूजीलैंड के 9 विकेट गिराए

INDvsNZ भारत को आई जीत की सुगंध, न्यूजीलैंड के 9 विकेट गिराएINDvsNZ शुभमन गिल और ऋषभ पंत के अर्धशतकों के बाद रविंद्र जडेजा और रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने फिरकी का अपना पुराना जादू बिखेरा, जिससे भारत ने शनिवार को यहां अच्छी वापसी करके न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच में जीत दर्ज करने की अपनी उम्मीदों को पंख लगाए।

शतक चूके शुभमन पर INDvsNZ टेस्ट सीरीज में पहली बार भारत ने ली पहली पारी की बढ़त

शतक चूके शुभमन पर INDvsNZ टेस्ट सीरीज में पहली बार भारत ने ली पहली पारी की बढ़तINDvsNZबाएं हाथ के स्पिनर अजाज पटेल ने 5 विकेट लिए जिससे न्यूजीलैंड तीसरे और अंतिम टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन शनिवार को यहां भारत को पहली पारी में 263 रन पर रोकने में सफल रहा।इस तरह से भारत पहली बार इस टेस्ट सीरीज में न्यूजीलैंड के ऊपर थोड़े रनों की ही सही बढ़त लेने में कामयाब रहा। गौरतलब है कि पहले टेस्ट में न्यूजीलैंड ने 356 रनों की बढ़त और दूसरे टेस्ट में 103 रनों की बढ़त ली थी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

दीपावली

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com