3 साल बाद भारत को मिली दक्षिण अफ्रीका से वनडे में जीत, 7 साल बाद घरेलू पिच पर

Series leveled A magnificent run-chase by #TeamIndia against to register a victory by wickets in Ranchi! Scorecard https://t.co/6pFItKAJW7 #INDvSA | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/cLmQuN9itg



runs



balls

fours



A game-changing knock from @ShreyasIyer15 as he bags the Player of the Match award! #TeamIndia | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/7kjHzj9MqW