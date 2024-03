1.8 करोड़? जानें क्यों पहुंची भारत-पाकिस्तान वर्ल्ड कप मैच के टिकट की कीमतें सातवे आसमान पर

Ticket prices for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match have skyrocketed to INR 1.86 crore!



Over triple the cost of ODI World Cup 2023 tickets which had peaked at INR 57.15 lakhs



Resale platforms witness VIP tickets priced close to 33.15 lakhs, igniting frenzy among… pic.twitter.com/sXaDw03iHX