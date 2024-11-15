शुक्रवार, 15 नवंबर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 15 नवंबर 2024 (17:16 IST)

ICC ने दिया पाकिस्तान बोर्ड को आदेश, PoK नहीं जाएगी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी

ICC ने दिया पाकिस्तान बोर्ड को आदेश, PoK नहीं जाएगी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी
Champions Trophy : 2025 में होने वाली चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच मामला और भी गर्म हो गया है। इस टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन 2025 में पाकिस्तान में होने वाला है लेकिन इस से पहले भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) ने पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) को बता दिया है कि वे चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खेलने पाकिस्तान नहीं आएंगे। पाकिस्तान ने जब इसका कारण पूछा था BCCI ने सुरक्षा को अपना बड़ा मुद्दा बताया।

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड के सामने हाइब्रिड मॉडल (Hybrid Model) का प्रस्ताव भी है जिसके तहत भारत के मैच यूएई और फाइनल दुबई में हो सकेगा। हाइब्रिड मॉडल को एशिया कप 2023 के लिए अपनाया गया था लेकिन इस बार पाकिस्तान अपनी जिद्द पर अड़ा हुआ है।

उनका कहना है कि भारत को अब राजनैतिक मुद्दों को खेल के बीच नहीं लाना चाहिए साथ ही पीसीबी ने ICC को बताया है कि देश में सुरक्षा कोई मुद्दा नहीं है और उसने हाल ही में इंग्लैंड और न्यूजीलैंड की सफलतापूर्वक मेजबानी की है और चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के लिए भी यही वादा किया है। लेकिन इसी बीच मामला फिर गरमाया जब पकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट डाला। 

 
ICC ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी को पाकिस्तान भेज दिया है, यह ट्रॉफी 14 नवंबर को इस्लामाबाद पहुंची। पाकिस्तान ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के टूर के लिए PoK (पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर) के तीन शहरों को चुना लेकिन ICC ने उन्हें आदेश दिया कि चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी कोई भी विवादित स्थान पर नहीं जाएगी।


