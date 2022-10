ICC Player of the Month Award जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बनीं हरमनप्रीत, 1.5 साल का सूखा हुआ समाप्त

becomes the first Indian to win ICC Women's Player of the Month award. She wins it for the month of September, 2022. Indians to win :- Rishabh Pant - Jan 21 R Ashwin - Feb 21 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Mar 21 Shreyas Iyer - Feb 22 Harmanpreet Kaur - Sep 22 #ICCAwards

Harmanpreet stated, "It was great to be nominated and to win it is an amazing feeling. To come out as winner when being nominated alongside Smriti and Nigar is very humbling. The historic series win in England is a landmark moment for me in my career"

