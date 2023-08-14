मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2023
सोमवार, 14 अगस्त 2023 (13:36 IST)

'यह हार Unique है', बतौर कप्तान पहली T20I सीरीज हारे हार्दिक पांड्या तो फैंस ने किया ट्रोल

INDvsWI की सीरीज में भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी की कलई खुल कर रह गई। 2-3 से वेस्टइंडीज से श्रृंखला हारने का एक बड़ा कारण हार्दिक पांड्या बतौर खिलाड़ी और बतौर कप्तान भी हैं। यह पहली बार है जब हार्दिक पांड्या बतौर कप्तान एक टी-20 सीरीज हारे हैं। हालांकि हार और कप्तानी से ज्यादा उनका मजाक उनके अलग बयान पर हो रहा है। इंडीज के खिलाफ जब वह वनडे हार गए थे तो उन्होंने कहा था कि सीरीज हार जाएंगे तो यह काफी अलग अनुभव होगा।

दूसरे टी-20 में हार्दिक पांड्या ने युजवेंद्र चहल का ओवर बचा कर मैच वेस्टइंडीज की झोली में डाल दिया था। अब चौथे टी-20 में वह बतौर बल्लेबाज और गेंदबाज तो असफल हुए ही सही कप्तानी में भी लुटिया डुबा दी। खुदने महंगा साबित होते हुए भी 3 ओवर करे, अर्शदीप और मुकेश को मिला कर 2 और 1 यानि कि 3 ओवर दिए। अंत में उन्होंने तिलक और यशस्वी को गेंद थमाकर मैच में वापसी की कोशिश भी नहीं की इस कारण उनका मजाक बन रहा है।

भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पांचवें और अंतिम टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच में हार के लिए खुद को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए स्वीकार किया कि उनकी धीमी बल्लेबाजी टर्निंग प्वाइंट साबित हुई जिसके कारण टीम अंतिम 10 ओवरों में लय खो बैठी।वेस्टइंडीज ने आठ विकेट से यह मैच जीतकर श्रृंखला 3-2 से अपने नाम की। यह पंड्या की अगुवाई में पहला अवसर है जबकि भारत ने सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखला गंवाई।बतौर कप्तान हार्दिक की यह टी-20 में 5वीं हार है जिसमें से 1-1 हार न्यूजीलैंड और श्रीलंका के विरुद्ध आई हैं।
पंड्या ने 18 गेंदों पर 14 रन बनाए वहीं गेंदबाजी में वह बहुत महंगे साबित हुए और 3 ओवर में 32 रन दे डाले। उन्होंने मैच के बाद कहा,‘‘ हमने अंतिम 10 ओवरों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया। जब मैं बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरा तो मैंने क्रीज पर पांव जमाने में समय लिया और फिर अंत तक नहीं टिका रहा। मैं फायदा नहीं उठा पाया।’’

पंड्या ने धीमी पिच पर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के अपने फैसले का बचाव किया।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ मेरा मानना है एक टीम के तौर पर हमें खुद को चुनौती पेश करनी चाहिए। हम इन मैचों से सीख लेते हैं। आखिरकार यहां या वहां एक श्रृंखला मायने नहीं रखती लेकिन लक्ष्य के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता महत्वपूर्ण होती है।’’पंड्या ने कहा,‘‘ हमें अब वनडे विश्वकप में खेलना है और कई बार हारना अच्छा होता है। इससे आपको काफी सीख मिलती है। हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने जज्बा दिखाया। जीत और हार खेल का हिस्सा हैं और हम यह सुनिश्चित करने जा रहे हैं कि हम इससे सीख लें।’’

भारतीय कप्तान ने युवा बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल और तिलक वर्मा की प्रशंसा की।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ उन्होंने जज्बा दिखाया जो कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होता है। प्रत्येक युवा खिलाड़ी के अंदर विश्वास भरा है। यह ऐसी चीज है जिसे मैं अक्सर देखता हूं। उन्होंने अपनी जिम्मेदारी अच्छी तरह से निभाई। मैं उनके प्रदर्शन से खुश हूं।’’
'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों के लिए बुरी खबर, विश्व चैंपियनशिप के ट्रायल्स देनें ही होंगे, नहीं मिलेगी छूट

प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों के लिए बुरी खबर, विश्व चैंपियनशिप के ट्रायल्स देनें ही होंगे, नहीं मिलेगी छूटWrestlers देश में कुश्ती का संचालन कर रही तदर्थ समिति ने सोमवार को बताया कि विश्व चैम्पियनशिप के लिए 25 और 26 अगस्त को पटियाला में ट्रायल का आयोजन होगा जिसमें किसी भी पहलवान को छूट नहीं मिलेगी। Trials एशियाई खेलों के ट्रायल से बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट को दी गई छूट से भारी हंगामा हुआ था और कुश्ती जगत के अधिकांश लोगों ने तदर्थ समिति के इस फैसले की आलोचना की थी। समिति ने 16-24 सितंबर तक बेलग्रेड में होने वाली विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए ट्रायल में किसी भी पहलवान को छूट नहीं देने की घोषणा की।

Slow Over Rate से निपटने के लिए CPL T20 League में लागू होगा फुटबॉल जैसा Red Card Rule, जानिये क्या है नियम

Slow Over Rate से निपटने के लिए CPL T20 League में लागू होगा फुटबॉल जैसा Red Card Rule, जानिये क्या है नियमक्रिकेट की दुनिया में 50 ओवरों का क्रिकेट प्रारूप पहले से ही सफल रहा है, लेकिन कुछ लोगों के लिए यह थोड़ा उबाऊ हो गया था। वे इसका Short Version चाहते थे फिर प्रशंसकों को टी-20 क्रिकेट से परिचित कराया गया, लेकिन आजकल टी20 क्रिकेट की अवधि भी लम्बी होती जा रही है और फिर अगर सबसे छोटा version भी इतना लंबा खिंच जाए तो दोनों फॉर्मेट में फ़र्क़ ज़्यादा नहीं नज़र आता। समय के साथ इसका उपाय करने के लिए, टीमों ने धीमी ओवर गति पर अंकुश लगाने के तरीकों पर काम किया लेकिन कोई काम नहीं आया। इसलिए अब, Caribbean Premier League 2023 (CPL) के आगामी सीज़न में Penalty के रूप में Red Card Rule लागू होगा।

गमों के पहाड़ों के बाद कैरिबियाई धरती पर खुशियों की फुहार, कप्तान से लेकर फैंस में जश्न

गमों के पहाड़ों के बाद कैरिबियाई धरती पर खुशियों की फुहार, कप्तान से लेकर फैंस में जश्नINDvsWI वेस्टइंडीज की टीम ने पिछले कुछ महीनों से कई दुख देखे। साल 2022 में आयरलैंड ने इस टीम को टी-20 विश्वकप के दूसरे दौर में भी नहीं पहुंचने दिया था। पहले ही दौर में टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया से रवाना होना पड़ा था।

Fans के साथ पूर्व गेंदबाज Venkatesh Prasad भड़के टीम इंडिया पर, Tweet कर निकाला गुस्सा

Fans के साथ पूर्व गेंदबाज Venkatesh Prasad भड़के टीम इंडिया पर, Tweet कर निकाला गुस्साहार के बाद लाखों फेन्स के साथ पूर्व भारतीय गेंदबाज वेंकटेश प्रसाद (Venkatesh Prasad) ने भी टीम इंडिया से अपनी नाराज़गी जताई और उन्हें एक 'Ordinary Team' बताया। वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने वेस्ट इंडीज के विरुद्ध टी20 शृंखला में हार के बाद भारत को ‘सामान्य स्तर की सीमित ओवर टीम’ बताते हुए आत्मनिरीक्षण की मांग की है। भारत इससे पहले कभी भी पांच मैचों की टी20 शृंखला नहीं हारा था, जबकि WI के विरुद्ध टी20 शृंखला में उसे आखिरी बार 2006 में हार मिली थी।

INDvsWI Tour Review: शुरुआत में जवाब देने निकले थे अंत में नए सवाल खड़े हो गए

INDvsWI Tour Review: शुरुआत में जवाब देने निकले थे अंत में नए सवाल खड़े हो गएINDvsWI भारत ने वेस्टइंडीज West Indies के खिलाफ सीमित ओवरों की श्रृंखला में प्रयोग करने का सिलसिला जारी रखा लेकिन टी20 श्रृंखला में दमदार प्रदर्शन करने वाले तिलक वर्मा के मध्यक्रम में दावेदार बनकर उभरने के अलावा इससे कुछ खास हासिल नहीं हुआ।एशिया कप और उसके बाद विश्व कप से पहले भारतीय टीम एकदिवसीय के लिए मध्य क्रम में विकल्प तलाश रही थी लेकिन बल्लेबाजी क्रम में चौथे स्थान के बल्लेबाज की तलाश अब भी पूरी नहीं हुई।
