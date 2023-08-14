'यह हार Unique है', बतौर कप्तान पहली T20I सीरीज हारे हार्दिक पांड्या तो फैंस ने किया ट्रोल

Leaked interview of Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/sRfZ67Kd5z — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 7, 2023

Doesn't matter if we win the series or not. One thing is clear.





Hardik Pandya doesn't deserve to be captain of Indian team. pic.twitter.com/MidZBwKtxR — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) August 13, 2023

Seriously big hate for Hardik Pandya #IndvsWi





He will bowl first over

He will do his complete overs

Not completing overs of main bowlers

Not giving strike to youngster for completing their 50

L Captain without Coach Nehra pic.twitter.com/m8IZvTqs9d

Aakash Chopra in Commentary :





"Still No one can understand the captaincy of Hardik pandya, what he is trying to do. In Ipl he looks good as captain because he has Ashish Nehra at boundary rope but here for india he looked completely clueless till now"



Overrated mug exposed pic.twitter.com/BHjkWwsg4S

Hardik Pandya in Today's Match:





14(18) 77.78 while Batting.

3-32 economy of 10.67 in 3 overs while Bowling.



0 Performance and Full of Attitude and arrogance!



He is the main CULPRIT for today's Loss!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/VmQ2NtwAPi

Who Said Hardik Pandya Can't Play Test Cricket ! ! !

BCCI mistakenly made Hardik Pandya captain in T20 instead of Test Cricket

Great innings by captain ...

(loaded with overconfidence & Fake attitude) #INDvsWI #T20 #HardikPandya #sanjusamson #BCCI pic.twitter.com/sMfxIqLv51

— Agnibha Ganguly (@AgnibhaGanguly1) August 13, 2023

INDvsWI की सीरीज में भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या की कप्तानी की कलई खुल कर रह गई। 2-3 से वेस्टइंडीज से श्रृंखला हारने का एक बड़ा कारण हार्दिक पांड्या बतौर खिलाड़ी और बतौर कप्तान भी हैं। यह पहली बार है जब हार्दिक पांड्या बतौर कप्तान एक टी-20 सीरीज हारे हैं। हालांकि हार और कप्तानी से ज्यादा उनका मजाक उनके अलग बयान पर हो रहा है। इंडीज के खिलाफ जब वह वनडे हार गए थे तो उन्होंने कहा था कि सीरीज हार जाएंगे तो यह काफी अलग अनुभव होगा।दूसरे टी-20 में हार्दिक पांड्या ने युजवेंद्र चहल का ओवर बचा कर मैच वेस्टइंडीज की झोली में डाल दिया था। अब चौथे टी-20 में वह बतौर बल्लेबाज और गेंदबाज तो असफल हुए ही सही कप्तानी में भी लुटिया डुबा दी। खुदने महंगा साबित होते हुए भी 3 ओवर करे, अर्शदीप और मुकेश को मिला कर 2 और 1 यानि कि 3 ओवर दिए। अंत में उन्होंने तिलक और यशस्वी को गेंद थमाकर मैच में वापसी की कोशिश भी नहीं की इस कारण उनका मजाक बन रहा है।भारतीय कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पांचवें और अंतिम टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच में हार के लिए खुद को जिम्मेदार ठहराते हुए स्वीकार किया कि उनकी धीमी बल्लेबाजी टर्निंग प्वाइंट साबित हुई जिसके कारण टीम अंतिम 10 ओवरों में लय खो बैठी।वेस्टइंडीज ने आठ विकेट से यह मैच जीतकर श्रृंखला 3-2 से अपने नाम की। यह पंड्या की अगुवाई में पहला अवसर है जबकि भारत ने सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में द्विपक्षीय श्रृंखला गंवाई।बतौर कप्तान हार्दिक की यह टी-20 में 5वीं हार है जिसमें से 1-1 हार न्यूजीलैंड और श्रीलंका के विरुद्ध आई हैं।पंड्या ने 18 गेंदों पर 14 रन बनाए वहीं गेंदबाजी में वह बहुत महंगे साबित हुए और 3 ओवर में 32 रन दे डाले। उन्होंने मैच के बाद कहा,‘‘ हमने अंतिम 10 ओवरों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं किया। जब मैं बल्लेबाजी के लिए उतरा तो मैंने क्रीज पर पांव जमाने में समय लिया और फिर अंत तक नहीं टिका रहा। मैं फायदा नहीं उठा पाया।’’पंड्या ने धीमी पिच पर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने के अपने फैसले का बचाव किया।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ मेरा मानना है एक टीम के तौर पर हमें खुद को चुनौती पेश करनी चाहिए। हम इन मैचों से सीख लेते हैं। आखिरकार यहां या वहां एक श्रृंखला मायने नहीं रखती लेकिन लक्ष्य के प्रति प्रतिबद्धता महत्वपूर्ण होती है।’’पंड्या ने कहा,‘‘ हमें अब वनडे विश्वकप में खेलना है और कई बार हारना अच्छा होता है। इससे आपको काफी सीख मिलती है। हमारे खिलाड़ियों ने जज्बा दिखाया। जीत और हार खेल का हिस्सा हैं और हम यह सुनिश्चित करने जा रहे हैं कि हम इससे सीख लें।’’भारतीय कप्तान ने युवा बल्लेबाज यशस्वी जायसवाल और तिलक वर्मा की प्रशंसा की।उन्होंने कहा,‘‘ उन्होंने जज्बा दिखाया जो कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होता है। प्रत्येक युवा खिलाड़ी के अंदर विश्वास भरा है। यह ऐसी चीज है जिसे मैं अक्सर देखता हूं। उन्होंने अपनी जिम्मेदारी अच्छी तरह से निभाई। मैं उनके प्रदर्शन से खुश हूं।’’