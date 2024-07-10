Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar : गावस्कर को 75वें जन्मदिन पर बधाईयों का तांता

बुधवार, 10 जुलाई 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 10 जुलाई 2024 (16:44 IST)

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar : अपने जमाने के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज और पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान सुनील गावस्कर को उनके 75वें जन्मदिन पर शुभकामनाओं का तांता लगा रहा और उनकी कलात्मक बल्लेबाजी को याद किया गया।
 
गावस्कर को क्रिकेट जगत के सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ियों में गिना जाता है। वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 10000 रन बनाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने थे।
 
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा,‘‘जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं, सुनील गावस्कर। आपकी बल्लेबाजी तकनीक इतनी बेहतरीन थी कि आप आक्रामक और रक्षात्मक दोनों तरह से समान रूप से खेल सकते थे। हर चीज़ के लिए शुभकामनाएं।’’
 
गावस्कर क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद कमेंटेटर बन गए जिसमें उन्होंने अपार सफलता हासिल की। उन्हें दुनिया के सबसे सम्मानित कमेंटेटरों में गिना जाता है।
 
आईपीएल की टीम रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने गावस्कर को बधाई देते हुए लिखा,‘‘लिटिल मास्टर आज 75 साल के हो गए। भारतीय टीम की बल्लेबाजी क्रांति का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले सुनील गावस्कर को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।’’
 
गावस्कर ने अपने करियर के दौरान दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक गेंदबाजों का सामना किया लेकिन उन्होंने कभी हेलमेट नहीं पहना।
 
आईपीएल की एक अन्य टीम दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने पोस्ट किया,‘‘ हम आपके आगे नतमस्तक हैं, लीजेंड। भारतीय क्रिकेट में सनी डेज लाने वाले व्यक्ति को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं।’’
 
भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज मुनाफ पटेल (Munaf Patel) ने लिखा,‘‘जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं सनी सर। आगे आपके स्वस्थ जीवन की कामना करता हूं।’’
 
गावस्कर का जन्म 1949 में हुआ था। उन्होंने 1971 में वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पदार्पण किया था। वह 1983 में भारत की विश्व कप विजेता टीम के सदस्य भी थे। उन्होंने अपना अंतिम टेस्ट मैच 1987 में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ खेला था। (भाषा)





