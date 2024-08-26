कयामत तक होगी सर्जरी, पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर्स ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करारी हार पर यह कहा

Surgery is On till death ….. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 25, 2024

Congratulations @BCBtigers for their 1st win on Pakistan soil #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/DlPLEn5bxD

— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 25, 2024

Congratulations to @BCBtigers on a wonderful test win over Pakistan, they planned and executed with perfection. For Pakistan, it’s time to reassess our strategies and bounce back stronger next time As far as the pitch is concerned I’ll give it a 9 out of 10 #PAKvBAN

— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) August 25, 2024

A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers and leave out a specialist spinner. This to me clearly shows a lack of awareness about home conditions. That said, you cannot take the credit away from…

— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 25, 2024

— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) August 25, 2024

BANvsPAK बांग्लादेश ने रावलपिंडी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में पाकिस्तान को उसके घरेलू दर्शकों के सामने शर्मसार कर 10 विकेट से जीत अर्जित कर ली। यह पाकिस्तान की बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच में पहली हार थी। पाकिस्तान लंबे समय से अपने घर में 1 भी टेस्ट मैच नहीं जीत पाया है।इस जीत से ना सिर्फ बांग्लादेश ने 2 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त पाई है। बल्कि राजनैतिक अस्थिरता के बाद अपने मुल्क को खुश होने का मौका भी दिया है।पाकिस्तान ने हाल ही में जेसन गिलेस्पी और गैरी क्रस्टन को टेस्ट और सीमित ओवर की क्रिकेट टीम का कोच बनाया था लेकिन हालात बद से बदत्तर होतो जा रहे हैं और टीम प्रबंधन बदलाव के लिए कोई काम नहीं कर रही है।ऐसे में पाकिस्तान की ओर से पूर्व में क्रिकेट खेल चुके कई खिलाड़ियों का गुस्सा बोर्ड से लेकर कप्तान और पुराने खिलाड़ियों को टीम में जगह देने और नए खिलाड़ियों को ना आजमाने पर निकला।