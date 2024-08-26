सोमवार, 26 अगस्त 2024
  4. Former Pakistani cricketers slams cricket team after crushing defeat from Bangladesh
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : सोमवार, 26 अगस्त 2024 (19:36 IST)

कयामत तक होगी सर्जरी, पूर्व पाक क्रिकेटर्स ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करारी हार पर यह कहा

mohammad hafeez
BANvsPAK बांग्लादेश ने रावलपिंडी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में पाकिस्तान को उसके घरेलू दर्शकों के सामने शर्मसार कर 10 विकेट से जीत अर्जित कर ली। यह पाकिस्तान की बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच में पहली हार थी। पाकिस्तान लंबे समय से अपने घर में 1 भी टेस्ट मैच नहीं जीत पाया है।

इस जीत से ना सिर्फ बांग्लादेश ने 2 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त पाई है। बल्कि राजनैतिक अस्थिरता के बाद अपने मुल्क को खुश होने का मौका भी दिया है।

पाकिस्तान ने हाल ही में जेसन गिलेस्पी और गैरी क्रस्टन को टेस्ट और सीमित ओवर की क्रिकेट टीम का कोच बनाया था लेकिन हालात बद से बदत्तर होतो जा रहे हैं और टीम प्रबंधन बदलाव के लिए कोई काम नहीं कर रही है।

ऐसे में पाकिस्तान की ओर से पूर्व में क्रिकेट खेल चुके कई खिलाड़ियों का गुस्सा बोर्ड से लेकर कप्तान और पुराने खिलाड़ियों को टीम में जगह देने और नए खिलाड़ियों को ना आजमाने पर निकला।
WFI की वनेश को खरी खरी, कुश्ती और राजनीति एक साथ नहीं चलेगी

WFI की वनेश को खरी खरी, कुश्ती और राजनीति एक साथ नहीं चलेगीभारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के अध्यक्ष संजय सिंह ने सोमवार को कहा कि पेरिस ओलंपिक में पदक से चूकने के बाद खेल से संन्यास की घोषणा करने वाली पहलवान विनेश फोगाट को अपने इस फैसले पर दोबारा विचार करना चाहिए, बशर्ते उनका इरादा ‘शुद्ध रूप से’ कुश्ती खेलना ही हो।

पीसीबी अध्यक्ष ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करारी हार के बाद बदलाव का वादा किया

पीसीबी अध्यक्ष ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ करारी हार के बाद बदलाव का वादा कियाPakistan Cricket Board Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test : पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) अध्यक्ष मोहसिन नकवी (Mohsin Naqvi) ने पहले टेस्ट में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ राष्ट्रीय टीम की करारी हार के बाद सोमवार को समस्याओं को ठीक करने की बात करते हुए कहा कि बदलाव होने वाले हैं।

फातिमा सना होंगी महिला टी20 विश्व कप के लिए पाकिस्तान की कप्तान

फातिमा सना होंगी महिला टी20 विश्व कप के लिए पाकिस्तान की कप्तानWomen's T20 World Cup : पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) ने 22 वर्षीय फातिमा सना (Fatima Sana) को तीन से 20 अक्टूबर तक संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में होने वाले आगामी ICC महिला टी20 विश्व कप के लिए निदा डार (Nida Dar) की जगह कप्तान नियुक्त किया है।

बुची बाबू क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट: सूर्यकुमार, श्रेयस और सरफराज पर रहेगी निगाह

बुची बाबू क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट: सूर्यकुमार, श्रेयस और सरफराज पर रहेगी निगाहBuchi Babu Cricket Tournament : भारतीय बल्लेबाज सूर्यकुमार यादव अपना टेस्ट करियर पटरी पर लाने के लिए बुची बाबू क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करना चाहेंगे जिसमें उनकी टीम मुंबई मंगलवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले मैच में टीएनसीए एकादश का सामना करेगी।

Paralympic Games : पेरिस पैरालंपिक में 84 खिलाड़ियों के साथ जाएंगे 95 अधिकारी

Paralympic Games : पेरिस पैरालंपिक में 84 खिलाड़ियों के साथ जाएंगे 95 अधिकारीParalympic Games : भारत की 84 सदस्यीय टीम 28 अगस्त से शुरू हो रहे पेरिस पैरालंपिक में हिस्सा लेगी जिसमें उनके साथ 95 अधिकारी भी जाएंगे। इनमें खिलाड़ियों की विशेष जरूरतों को देखते हुए उनके साथ जाने वाले निजी कोच और सहायक भी शामिल हैं।
