Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शनिवार, 9 नवंबर 2024 (17:15 IST)

BGT के पहले टेस्ट में दिग्गजों से भी पहले अपनी जगह पक्की की ध्रुव जुरेल ने

इंडिया ए के खिलाफ आस्ट्रेलिया ए का क्लीन स्वीप

Dhruv Jurel
AUSAvsINDAसैम कॉन्‍स्‍टास (73 नाबाद) और बो वेबस्टर (नाबाद 46) के बीच 96 रन की साझेदारी की मदद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए ने इंडिया ए को छह विकेट से हरा कर दो मैचाें की सीरीज पर क्लीन स्वीप किया।

इंडिया ए ने पहली पारी में 161 रन पर बनाये थे जिसके जवाब में आस्ट्रेलिया ए ने पहली पारी में 223 रन बना कर महत्वपूर्ण लीड हासिल की थी। ध्रुव जुरेल (68) के अर्धशतक की बदौलत इंडिया ए ने दूसरी पारी में अपेक्षाकृत बेहतर प्रदर्शन करते हुये 229 रन बनाये मगर कॉन्स्टास और वेबस्टर की साझीदारी ने भारत ए को एक और हार झेलने पर विवश कर दिया।

इंडिया ए के लिए राहत की बात ध्रुव जुरेल का लगातार दूसरा अर्धशतक और प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा की दोनों पारियों में अच्छी गेंदबाज़ी रही और दोनों ही खिलाड़ियों ने इस प्रदर्शन से पर्थ टेस्ट के लिए अपना दावा मज़बूत किया है।

पहली पारी में ध्रुव जुरेल ने 80 रनों की पारी खेली थी जब भारत ए का स्कोर 11 रनों पर 4 विकेट था। मेलबर्न की कठिन पिच पर विकेटों के पतन के बीद दो अर्धशतकीय पारी खेलने पर उनका बोर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में खेलना लगभग पक्का हो गया है। वह नियमित विकेटकीपर ऋषभ पंत के साथ बतौर बल्लेबाज ही अंतिम ग्यारह में शामिल होंगे, ऐसी संभावना है।

इससे पहले नई गेंद द्वारा प्रसिद्ध द्वारा दिए गए दो झटकों की मदद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए 168 रनों का पीछा करते हुए 73 पर चार के स्कोर के साथ संघर्ष कर रही थी।

इससे पहले दिन की शुरुआत में मैच का दूसरा अर्धशतक लगाते हुए जुरेल ने भारत को एक सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। नीतीश कुमार रेड्डी (38), तनुष कोटियान (44) और प्रसिद्ध (29) ने उनका अच्छा साथ दिया।

प्रसिद्ध ने जब मार्कस हैरिस और कैमरन बेनक्रॉफ्ट को पहले ही ओवर में गोल्डन डक पर आउट किया तो लगा कि मैच रोमांचक हो सकता है, लेकिन कॉन्‍स्‍टास ने पहले कप्तान नेथन मैक्सवीनी (25) और फिर वेबस्टर के साथ मिलकर अपनी टीम को आसान जीत दिला दी।
