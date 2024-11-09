BGT के पहले टेस्ट में दिग्गजों से भी पहले अपनी जगह पक्की की ध्रुव जुरेल ने

DHRUV JUREL, THE WARRIOR...!!!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2024
1st innings - 80 (186) when India 11/4.
2nd innings - 68 (122) when India 56/5.
UNBELIEVABLE TEMPERAMENT FOR SOMEONE PLAYING FIRST TIME IN AUSTRALIA, TAKE A BOW JUREL...!!!! pic.twitter.com/3B8cYb1n49
80 and 68 on a tough MCG pitch puts Dhruv Jurel heads and shoulders above the rest. The chances of him playing in Perth should be very high
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 9, 2024
In at 11-4 in the 1st inns, scores a fantastic 80 to drag his team out from a horror total.
In at 44-4 in the 2nd inns, scores a fantastic 68 to give his team something to defend.
इससे पहले नई गेंद द्वारा प्रसिद्ध द्वारा दिए गए दो झटकों की मदद से ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए 168 रनों का पीछा करते हुए 73 पर चार के स्कोर के साथ संघर्ष कर रही थी।
And he didn't have any prior experience playing anywhere in os let alone Australia, Dhruv Jurel— arfan (@Im__Arfan) November 9, 2024