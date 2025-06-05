चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर भगदड़ पर क्रिकेट जगत ने जताया शोक

What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 4, 2025

It’s a Sad day for Cricket! My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives while celebrating RCB’s victory today. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Tragic !!

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 4, 2025

What was meant to be a moment of celebration turned into an unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to everyone affected by the incident in #Bengaluru.





May the families find strength and the departed souls rest in peace — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 4, 2025

Speechless. Numb. A victory parade for an IPL win claiming innocent lives.

Heart goes out for the affected and their loved ones. शान्ति

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 4, 2025

भारत के महान बल्लेबाजने बेंगलुरू के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम के बाहर आरसीबी की आईपीएल जीत के जश्न के दौरान 11 लोगों की मौत पर शोक जताते हुए कहा कि यह बहुत ही भयावह त्रासदी है।रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू के 18 साल बाद पहली बार आईपीएल खिताब जीतने के जश्न के दौरान भगदड़ में 11 लोग मारे गए और 30 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं।तेंदुलकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा ,‘‘ बेंगलुरू में चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम पर जो भी हुआ, वह भयावह है। हर प्रभावित परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें। सभी को सुकून और शक्ति मिले।’’दक्षिण अफ्रीका और आरसीबी के पूर्व बल्लेबाजने लिखा ,‘‘ चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम पर हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनायें और प्रार्थना।’’भारत के पूर्व कप्तान और कोच और बेंगलुरू के रहने वालेने इसे क्रिकेट के लिये दुखद दिन करार दिया।उन्होंने लिखा ,‘‘ क्रिकेट के लिये दुखद दिन। आरसीबी की जीत का जश्न मनाने में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना।’’ने लिखा ,‘‘जश्न का पल अकल्पनीय त्रासदी में बदल गया। बेंगलुरू हादसे से प्रभावित हर एक के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति मिले और उनके परिवार को शक्ति।’’आनन फानन में कराये गए समारोह में भाग लेने के लिये भारी संख्या में भीड़ जुटने के कारण यह हादसा हुआ।ने लिखा कि "अवाक और स्तब्ध हूं, एक विजय समारोह ने कितने मासूमों की जान ले ली, उनके और उनके परिवार के बार में सोचकर दिल द्रवित हो उठा।"