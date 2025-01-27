सोमवार, 27 जनवरी 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Coldplay creates song for Jasprit Bumrah in Ahmedabad Concert, crowd goes berserk
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : सोमवार, 27 जनवरी 2025 (14:04 IST)

कोल्डप्ले कॉन्सर्ट में बुमराह ने लूटी महफिल, क्रिस मार्टिन ने डेडिकेट किया स्पेशल सॉन्ग

यह कॉन्सर्ट 21वीं सदी में एशिया में सबसे ज्यादा देखा जाने वाला म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट बना

कोल्डप्ले कॉन्सर्ट में बुमराह ने लूटी महफिल, क्रिस मार्टिन ने डेडिकेट किया स्पेशल सॉन्ग - Coldplay creates song for Jasprit Bumrah in Ahmedabad Concert, crowd goes berserk
Colplay Concert Jasprit Bumrah : ब्रिटिश रॉक बैंड कोल्डप्ले का 'म्यूजिक ऑफ द स्फीयर्स वर्ल्ड टूर' के हिस्से का भारत में फाइनल कॉन्सर्ट गणतंत्र दिवस (Republic Day) पर अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में था। यह कॉन्सर्ट कोल्डप्ले बैंड का अब तक सबसे बड़ा कॉन्सर्ट ही नहीं बल्कि 21वीं सदी में एशिया में सबसे ज्यादा देखा जाने वाला म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट बना। साथ ही इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की भी जमकर तारीफ हुई


इस कॉन्सर्ट का हिस्सा करीबन 1.5 लाख लोग बने। इस शो की तारीफ़ इस वक्त हर जगह हो रही है। जिस तरह यह शो 1.5 लोगों की मौजूदगी में ऑर्गनाइज किया गया और कोल्डप्ले ने फैंस के लिए जो समां बांधा, वो वाकई 'मैजिकल' था। क्रिस मार्टिन (Chris Martin) ने 'वंदे मातरम्' (Vande Mataram) गाकर अपनी परफॉरमेंस से दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया और गणतंत्र दिवस (Republic Day) की बधाई भी दी। 



कोल्डप्ले के कॉन्सर्ट का ट्रेंड होना का एक और कारण यह भी है कि इस कॉन्सर्ट में बैंड के लीड सिंगर क्रिस मार्टिन ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के महान गेंदबाजों में से एक, जसप्रीत बुमराह के लिए गाना गाया और यही नहीं उन्होंने 2024 में खेली गई इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज की क्लिप भी दिखाई जब बुमराह ने अंग्रेज बल्लेबाजों को क्लीन बोल्ड किया था।

हुआ यूं था कि जब कैमरा ऑडियंस में घूम रहा था तब वो बुमराह पर जाकर रुका, उसके बाद क्या था, फैंस जोर जोर से बुमराह बुमराह चिल्लाने लगे। बुमराह बस एक प्यारी सी स्माइल अपने चेहरे पर रखे हुए थे। इसके बाद क्रिस मार्टिन ने बुमराह की खूब तारीफ़ की और उनके लिए एक छोटा सा गाना भी क्रिएट किया। उन्होंने कहा "ओह जसप्रीत बुमराह, मेरे खूबसूरत भाई। पूरे क्रिकेट में सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज। तुम्हें इंग्लैंड के विकेट लेते हुए देखकर हमें मजा नहीं आता।" (O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket) 
 
इसके बाद उन्होंने एक क्लिप भी दिखाई जिसमे बुमराह भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड टेस्ट सीरीज में इंग्लिश बल्लेबाजों को क्लीन बोल्ड कर रहे हैं। स्टेज पर बुमराह के द्वारा साइन की हुई जर्सी भी थी।  


क्रिस मार्टिन ने दर्शकों को हिंदी में संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि धन्यवाद प्यारे दोस्तों। हमारे शो में आप सबका बहुत स्वागत है। आप सबका बहुत धन्यवाद कि आपने यहां परफॉर्म करने का मौका दिया। अहमदाबाद में आकर हमें बहुत खुशी हो रही है। और नमस्ते आप सबको जो हमें लाइव स्ट्रीम पर देख रहे हैं। आपको बता दें यह शो Disney+ Hotstar पर लाइव दिखाया गया था।  
 
 
कोल्डप्ले ने पहली बार नहीं किया बुमराह का जिक्र 
अहमदाबाद से पहले कोल्डप्ले का 18 जनवरी को मुंबई में डी वाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में कॉन्सर्ट हुआ था और कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा कहा जिसने सभी के होश उड़ा दिए थे। कोल्डप्ले के मैन सिंगर क्रिस मार्टिन ने अपने हिट गाने “Fix You”, “A Sky Full of Stars, Yellow गाए, जिनकी धुन पर फैंस मंत्रमुग्ध को गए थे। जब क्रिस (Chris Martin) "ए स्काई फुल ऑफ स्टार्स' गए रहे थे, तभी वे बीच में अचानक से रुके और उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार जसप्रीत बुमराह का नाम लिया।
 
 
उन्होंने गाने को बीच में रोकते हुए कहा 'रुको, हमें शो खत्म करना होगा क्योंकि जसप्रीत बुमराह बैकस्टेज आकर क्रिकेट खेलना चाहते हैं, वह मुझे बॉलिंग करना चाहते हैं" इसके बाद क्या था मुंबई की  उत्साहित हो गई और पूरा स्टेडियम जसप्रीत बुमराह के नाम से गूंज उठा था। 
 
 
कोल्डप्ले कॉन्सर्ट की हुई जमकर तारीफ 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया9 जीत, 8 हार और 2 ड्रॉ के कारण जीत प्रतिशत रहा 50 फीसदी

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी की

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी कीबॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला में आसानी से घुटने टेकने के बाद भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का प्रदर्शन सवालों के घेरे में है लेकिन वैकल्पिक खिलाड़ियों की सूची देखे तो यह पता चलता है कि टीम के भविष्य के लिए बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी को लेकर है।

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैं

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैंकिसी भी टेस्ट दौरे पर ड्रॉप होने वाले पहले भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और शीर्ष ऑलराउंडरों में से एक रविंद्र जड़ेजा अपना अंतिम टेस्ट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सिडनी मैदान पर खेल चुके हैं। या तो दो संन्यास की खबरें भारतीय फैंस को जल्द ही मिलने वाली है। या तो फिर आज से 6 महीने बाद इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए यह दोनों खिलाड़ी दरकिनार होने वाले हैं।अगले डब्ल्यूटीसी चक्र में उसका अभियान इंग्लैंड दौरे पर पांच मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला से शुरू होगा। इसका आगाज 20 जून से होगा।

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्त

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्तThe Hate-Love saga continues for Virat Kohli : बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में भारत के बड़े स्टार जिस तरह फ्लॉप हुए हैं, वो बेहद शर्मनाक है, टेस्ट में भारतीय क्रिकेट की दशा दयनीय होती जा रही है, लेकिन उस से भी निराशाजनक फैंस के लिए विराट कोहली को बार बार एक ही तरह आउट होते देखना रहा है।

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्या

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्याArjuna Award winner Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan : अर्जुन पुरस्कार के लिए चुनी गई पैरालंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी नित्या श्री सुमति सिवन को अब भी स्कूल के वे आंसू भरे दिन याद हैं अपने ऊपर कसी गई फब्तियों से निराश होकर वह अवसाद में रहने लगी थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

महाकुंभ

ज्योतिष 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com