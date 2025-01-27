कोल्डप्ले कॉन्सर्ट में बुमराह ने लूटी महफिल, क्रिस मार्टिन ने डेडिकेट किया स्पेशल सॉन्ग यह कॉन्सर्ट 21वीं सदी में एशिया में सबसे ज्यादा देखा जाने वाला म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट बना

Colplay Concert Jasprit Bumrah : ब्रिटिश रॉक बैंड कोल्डप्ले का 'म्यूजिक ऑफ द स्फीयर्स वर्ल्ड टूर' के हिस्से का भारत में फाइनल कॉन्सर्ट गणतंत्र दिवस (Republic Day) पर अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में था। यह कॉन्सर्ट कोल्डप्ले बैंड का अब तक सबसे बड़ा कॉन्सर्ट ही नहीं बल्कि 21वीं सदी में एशिया में सबसे ज्यादा देखा जाने वाला म्यूजिक कॉन्सर्ट बना। साथ ही इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर की भी जमकर तारीफ हुई





Coldplay at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



India does have a world-class infrastructure for live concerts.pic.twitter.com/E6OA4nlgW5 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 26, 2025

इस कॉन्सर्ट का हिस्सा करीबन 1.5 लाख लोग बने। इस शो की तारीफ़ इस वक्त हर जगह हो रही है। जिस तरह यह शो 1.5 लोगों की मौजूदगी में ऑर्गनाइज किया गया और कोल्डप्ले ने फैंस के लिए जो समां बांधा, वो वाकई 'मैजिकल' था। क्रिस मार्टिन (Chris Martin) ने 'वंदे मातरम्' (Vande Mataram) गाकर अपनी परफॉरमेंस से दर्शकों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया और गणतंत्र दिवस (Republic Day) की बधाई भी दी।



कोल्डप्ले के कॉन्सर्ट का ट्रेंड होना का एक और कारण यह भी है कि इस कॉन्सर्ट में बैंड के लीड सिंगर क्रिस मार्टिन ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के महान गेंदबाजों में से एक, जसप्रीत बुमराह के लिए गाना गाया और यही नहीं उन्होंने 2024 में खेली गई इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज की क्लिप भी दिखाई जब बुमराह ने अंग्रेज बल्लेबाजों को क्लीन बोल्ड किया था।





हुआ यूं था कि जब कैमरा ऑडियंस में घूम रहा था तब वो बुमराह पर जाकर रुका, उसके बाद क्या था, फैंस जोर जोर से बुमराह बुमराह चिल्लाने लगे। बुमराह बस एक प्यारी सी स्माइल अपने चेहरे पर रखे हुए थे। इसके बाद क्रिस मार्टिन ने बुमराह की खूब तारीफ़ की और उनके लिए एक छोटा सा गाना भी क्रिएट किया। उन्होंने कहा "ओह जसप्रीत बुमराह, मेरे खूबसूरत भाई। पूरे क्रिकेट में सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज। तुम्हें इंग्लैंड के विकेट लेते हुए देखकर हमें मजा नहीं आता।" (O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket)

इसके बाद उन्होंने एक क्लिप भी दिखाई जिसमे बुमराह भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड टेस्ट सीरीज में इंग्लिश बल्लेबाजों को क्लीन बोल्ड कर रहे हैं। स्टेज पर बुमराह के द्वारा साइन की हुई जर्सी भी थी।



The ‘game changer’ player is in the house turning everything yellow #ColdplayOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/pcXVT3l8L8 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 26, 2025

JASPRIT BUMRAH - THE GOAT



- The test jersey of Bumrah at the Coldplay event in Narendra Modi Stadium ???????? pic.twitter.com/ohk5bgF494 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2025

क्रिस मार्टिन ने दर्शकों को हिंदी में संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि धन्यवाद प्यारे दोस्तों। हमारे शो में आप सबका बहुत स्वागत है। आप सबका बहुत धन्यवाद कि आपने यहां परफॉर्म करने का मौका दिया। अहमदाबाद में आकर हमें बहुत खुशी हो रही है। और नमस्ते आप सबको जो हमें लाइव स्ट्रीम पर देख रहे हैं। आपको बता दें यह शो Disney+ Hotstar पर लाइव दिखाया गया था।

कोल्डप्ले ने पहली बार नहीं किया बुमराह का जिक्र

अहमदाबाद से पहले कोल्डप्ले का 18 जनवरी को मुंबई में डी वाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में कॉन्सर्ट हुआ था और कॉन्सर्ट के दौरान उन्होंने कुछ ऐसा कहा जिसने सभी के होश उड़ा दिए थे। कोल्डप्ले के मैन सिंगर क्रिस मार्टिन ने अपने हिट गाने “Fix You”, “A Sky Full of Stars, Yellow गाए, जिनकी धुन पर फैंस मंत्रमुग्ध को गए थे। जब क्रिस (Chris Martin) "ए स्काई फुल ऑफ स्टार्स' गए रहे थे, तभी वे बीच में अचानक से रुके और उन्होंने भारतीय क्रिकेट स्टार जसप्रीत बुमराह का नाम लिया।

उन्होंने गाने को बीच में रोकते हुए कहा 'रुको, हमें शो खत्म करना होगा क्योंकि जसप्रीत बुमराह बैकस्टेज आकर क्रिकेट खेलना चाहते हैं, वह मुझे बॉलिंग करना चाहते हैं" इसके बाद क्या था मुंबई की उत्साहित हो गई और पूरा स्टेडियम जसप्रीत बुमराह के नाम से गूंज उठा था।

कोल्डप्ले कॉन्सर्ट की हुई जमकर तारीफ



