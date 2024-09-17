बांग्लादेशी पुरुष क्रिकेटरों का भारतीय महिलाओं ने शॉल से किया स्वागत तो BCCI पर भड़के फैंस

Saffron clad Indian Hindu Women falling in line to clap and offer shawl to Kanglus as per order of Junior Mastermind defacto head of #BCCI, Vishwaguru showcasing the prowess ahead of #INDvsBAN fixture. https://t.co/ArYGKZebHL — Troll Kit (@humurkatumur) September 16, 2024

We've Failed as a Nation pic.twitter.com/J5BAgoYK5Z

— Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) September 15, 2024

As BCCI welcomes Bangladesh cricket team in India





Remember somewhere in Bangladesh some Hindu is getting

Persecuted



We welcoming them are shamelessly disgraceful pic.twitter.com/IuQhB7LuEQ — Bhairav (Vikas Raina) ) (@VikasInExile) September 16, 2024

Absolutely shameless behaviour from @BCCI !





Send kangladeshis back asap pic.twitter.com/XmDtNwQEvW — Aditya (@Adityaonabird) September 16, 2024

No sport is bigger than the country and its citizens.

No one can ignore the way Hindus are being massacred in Bangladesh.





Will #BCCI make Indian team play cricket match with #Bangladesh on dead bodies of Hindus? pic.twitter.com/BpUShJHQhw

— Emon Mukherjee (@EmonMukherjee21) September 16, 2024

A grand welcome to Bangladesh cricket team in India. Bangladesh team has never received such honor before. People of Bangladesh are saying this is the power of Dr. Yunus. Im also agree with them. Because Bangladesh team has never been given this much respect before.India may be… — Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus (@VHindus71) September 16, 2024

INDvsBAN बांग्लादेश की पुरुष क्रिकेट टीम सोमवार को चेन्नई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे से जब अपने होटल आई तो होटल में मौजूद भारतीय महिला कर्मचारियों ने शॉल से उनका स्वागत किया। जाहिर तौर पर यह आदेश भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने ही दिया होगा।भारतीय फैंस को स्वागत का यह तरीका नागवार गुजरा और स्थानीय फैंस ने इसकी एक्स यानि कि ट्विटर पर आलोचना की।वहीं बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं की आवाज बन चुके हैंडल .. ने भी स्वागत के इस तरीके की ट्वीट लिखकर आलोचना की।पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी।एक्स यानि कि ट्विटर पर कई भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज का बहिष्कार करने की मांग की थी। वहीं कई ने तो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड को टैग करके यह कहा था कि यह सीरीज रद्द हो जानी चाहिए।