महिला टी20 : खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रही भारतीय टीम का सामना अब वेस्टइंडीज से

India Women Squad for the Series vs West Indies:



T20Is:

Harmanpreet (C), Smriti, Kashyap, Rodrigues, Ghosh (WK), Chetry (WK), Deepti, Sajeevan, Raghvi, Renuka, Priya, Titas, Saima, Minnu Mani and Radha Yadav. pic.twitter.com/3c4qVp1dI5