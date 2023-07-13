हर फॉर्मेट में टॉप 3 रैंकिंग में शुमार हैं पाकिस्तानी कप्तान बाबर आजम

Compulsory Reminder !!!— Hamxa (@hamxashahbax21) July 13, 2023
Babar Azam is the only cricketer to be ranked in the top three across all formats in the latest ICC rankings. pic.twitter.com/JOT8zvvILc
— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 12, 2023बाबर आजम दो बार आईसीसी प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ का अवार्ड जीतने वाले पहले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी है। अगर उनके करियर की बात की जाए तो वनडे क्रिकेट में वह सर्वाधिक 100 वनडे मैच खेल चुके हैं जिसमें उन्होंने 59 के औसत और 89 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 5089 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें 18 शतक और 26 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं।