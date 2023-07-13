गुरुवार, 13 जुलाई 2023
हर फॉर्मेट में टॉप 3 रैंकिंग में शुमार हैं पाकिस्तानी कप्तान बाबर आजम

पाकिस्तानी कप्तान Babar Azam बाबर आजम ने सालों पहले अपनी बल्लेबाजी का लोहा मनवाना शुरु कर दिया था। बाबर आजम ने नवीनतम आईसीसी रैंकिंग में एकमात्र ऐसे बल्लेबाज हैं जो हर प्रारुप में टॉप 3 में शुमार हो। बाबर आजम वनडे क्रिकेट के शीर्ष बल्लेबाज हैं तो टेस्ट क्रिकेट और टी-20 क्रिकेट में वह तीसरे पायदान पर हैं।

बाबर आजम ना केवल कमाल के कप्तान हैं पर बल्लेबाज भी कमाल के हैं। इसकी बानगी उनकी रैंकिंग दे रही है। हर प्रारूप में टॉप 3 पर होना एक अनोखी बात है। सीमा पार और भारत में रहने वाले बाबर आजम के फैंस ने इस बात की खुशी सोशल मीडिया पर जाहिर की।
बाबर आजम दो बार आईसीसी प्लेयर ऑफ द मंथ का अवार्ड जीतने वाले पहले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी है। अगर उनके करियर की बात की जाए तो वनडे क्रिकेट में वह सर्वाधिक 100 वनडे मैच खेल चुके हैं जिसमें उन्होंने 59 के औसत और 89 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 5089 रन बनाए हैं जिसमें 18 शतक और 26 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं।

वहीं टेस्ट की बात की जाए तो 47 टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 48.6 की औसत और 55.0 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 3696 रन बनाए हैं, इसमें कुल 9 शतक और 26 अर्धशतक हैं। वहीं 104 टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों में उन्होंने 3485 रन बनाए हैं। उनका औसत 40 और स्ट्राइक रेट 128 का रहा है। इसमें वह 3 शतक और 30 अर्धशतक जड़ चुके हैं।
