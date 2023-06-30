T20I विश्व विजेता टीम का यह खिलाड़ी बनेगा भारतीय चयनकर्ता, मिलेंगे 1 करोड़ रुपए

Ajit Agarkar, who has served as an assistant coach for the past two years with Delhi Capitals is likely to become the new chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee #IPL #DelhiCapitals #AjitAgarkar #BCCI #ShaneWatson pic.twitter.com/xL5AQ5PPg3

If this is true, it would be great. Extremely refreshing to have someone as a chief selector who has played all 3 formats of the modern game. A revamp is long overdue in Indian cricket, and this should be the best start. #AjitAgarkar #IndianCricket https://t.co/NtbraqJCmk