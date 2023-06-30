शुक्रवार, 30 जून 2023
पुनः संशोधित: शुक्रवार, 30 जून 2023 (12:35 IST)

T20I विश्व विजेता टीम का यह खिलाड़ी बनेगा भारतीय चयनकर्ता, मिलेंगे 1 करोड़ रुपए

Ajit Agarkar
भारत के मुख्य चयनकर्ता की दौड़ में शामिल Ajit Agarkar अजित अगरकर ने बृहस्पतिवार को Delhi Capitals दिल्ली कैपिटल्स आईपीएल टीम में सहायक कोच के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया।अगरकर का नाम दौड़ में होने से बीसीसीआई को चयन समिति के प्रमुख का सालाना वेतन एक करोड़ से बढाना होगा जबकि बाकी सदस्यों का वेतन भी 90 लाख से अधिक करना होगा।

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के सहायक कोच और कमेंटेटर अगरकर मुख्य चयनकर्ता के सालाना पैकेज से अधिक कमाते हैं और यही कारण है कि बीसीसीआई को मौजूदा वेतनमान की समीक्षा करनी पड़ेगी।

अगरकर के दौड़ में शामिल होने की खबर पीटीआई ने बुधवार को दी थी और अब दिल्ली कैपिटल्स टीम छोड़ने की खबर से यह साफ हो गया कि वह वेस्टइंडीज के आगामी दौरे के लिये टी20 टीम चुनते समय मुख्य चयनकर्ता हो सकते हैं। दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने इसकी पुष्टि की कि अगरकर और शेन वॉटसन अब सहयोगी स्टाफ का हिस्सा नहीं हैं। टीम ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘आपके लिये यह हमेशा घर रहेगा । धन्यवाद अजित और वाट्टो (वॉटसन) । भविष्य के लिये शुभकामनायें।’’

हालांकि अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हुई है लेकिन फैंस का मानना है कि यह कदम भारतीय क्रिकेट का सूरत ए हाल बदलकर रख सकता है, क्योंकि आगरकर तीनों फॉर्मेट खेल चुके हैं और टी-20 विश्वकप की खिताबी टीम का हिस्सा भी रह चुके हैं।
दिवंगत रमाकांत आचरेकर के शिष्य रहे 45 वर्ष के अगरकर 191 वनडे, 26 टेस्ट और चार टी20 मैच खेल चुके हैं।अगरकर 2021 में भी चयनकर्ता के पद के लिये इंटरव्यू दे चुके हें जब उत्तर क्षेत्र से चेतन शर्मा समिति के अध्यक्ष बने थे।

समझा जाता है कि उस समय मुंबई क्रिकेट संघ को अगरकर की दावेदारी से समस्या थी और यही वजह है कि उन्हें नहीं चुना गया। इसके अलावा उन्हें चुनने पर चेतन शर्मा अध्यक्ष नहीं बनते जिन्हें बोर्ड के एकवर्ग का समर्थन हासिल था। एमसीए के मौजूदा पदाधिकारियों को अब दिक्कत नहीं है क्योंकि उनके पास सलिल अंकोला है।

दिलीप वेंगसरकर और रवि शास्त्री के नाम की भी अटकलें लगाई जा रही है लेकिन इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है कि उन्होंने आवेदन किया है या नहीं।वेंगसरकर 2005 से 2008 तक अध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं और अधिकतम कार्यकाल चार साल का होता है यानी उनके पास एक ही साल बचा है।
