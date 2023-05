Adidas India बना भारतीय टीम का किट प्रायोजक, बोर्ड ने रीलीज किया शानदार टीजर (Video)

We are excited to join hands with #adidasIndia as the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team! Get ready to witness our Indian Cricket Team in the iconic #3stripes ! #adidasXBCCI #adidasIndiaCricketTeam #ImpossibleisNothing pic.twitter.com/jb7k2Hcfj9

I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas