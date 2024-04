IPL 2024: डिकॉक और राहुल ने चेन्नई को दिखाया आइना, लखनऊ 8 विकेट से जीता

A brilliant captain's knock from KL Rahul wins him the Player of the Match Award in Lucknow Scorecard https://t.co/PpXrbLNaDm #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @klrahul pic.twitter.com/I871o2V3Iy

Nicholas Pooran with the winning runs as #LSG register their th win of the season



They get past #CSK by 8 wickets with a comprehensive performance in Lucknow!



Recap the match on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/rxsCoKaDaR