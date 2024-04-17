बुधवार, 17 अप्रैल 2024
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2024
  3. आईपीएल 2024 न्यूज़
  4. Jos Butler recieves a resounding recenption from Rajasthan Royals dugout
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 17 अप्रैल 2024 (17:19 IST)

3 ओवरों में 40 रन बनाने वाले जॉस द बॉस को राजस्थान ने ठोका सलाम (Video)

3 ओवरों में 40 रन बनाने वाले जॉस द बॉस को राजस्थान ने ठोका सलाम (Video) - Jos Butler recieves a resounding recenption from Rajasthan Royals dugout
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर के कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ इस आईपीएल का अपना दूसरा शतक जड़ने के बाद टीम को एक अप्रत्याशित जीत दिला दी। इस पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान ने कहा जॉस इस द बॉस। वहीं उनके साथ क्रीज पर मौजूद आवेश खान ने कहा कि वह सबसे अच्छी जगह पर थे बॉस को बल्लेबाजी करते हुए देखने के लिए। उनका मैच विजयी शतक पेशेवर क्रिकेटरों के लिए भी विशिष्ट एथलीट बनने की जरूरत को उजागर करता है।

बटलर (60 गेंदों पर नाबाद 107 रन) धीमी शुरुआत और तेजी से बढ़ती रन गति के दबाव के बावजूद अंत तक क्रीज पर डटे रहे और सुनील नारायण (109) के शतक को बौना साबित करते हुए अंतिम गेंद पर रॉयल्स को जीत दिलाई।चोट के कारण पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ राजस्थान के पिछले मैच से बाहर रहे बटलर दूसरे छोर पर लगातार विकेट गिरने के बावजूद डटे रहे।
हैरत की बात यह है कि राजस्थान को यह मैच जीतने के लिए अंतिम 3 ओवरों में 46 रन बनाने थे और इसमें से 40 रन जॉस बटलर ने बनाए और 6 रन वाइड से मिले। उनके सामने खड़े रहे आवेश खान खाता भी नहीं खोल पाए पर नाबाद पवैलियन लौटे।

इन ही सब लम्हों को कैद करता हुआ एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें यह बताया गया है कि जब बटलर लगातार हिट कर रहे थे तो राजस्थान के डग आउट में क्या चल रहा था।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरत

अकेला रिंकू भाड़ नहीं फोड़ पाएगा, कोलकाता के दूसरे खिलाड़ियों को सोचने की जरूरतबुरे फॉर्म और चोट से गुजरे श्रेयस अय्यर टीम के साथ जुड़ गए हैं। लेकिन अब उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि अकेला रिंकू सिंह कब तक कोलकाता को ऐसे अकेले दम पर जिताता रहेगा। अब टीम को एकजुट होकर खेलने की जरूरत है। उम्मीद है टीम से वापस जुड़े गौतम गंभीर इस पर जरूर काम करेंगे।

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिट

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिटIPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings Team Preview : IPL के इतिहास में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) संयुक्त रूप से सबसे सफल टीम है। उन्होंने अपने कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के नेतृत्व में पांच बार आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीती है (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)। इसके अलावा वे 10 बार फाइनल और 12 बार प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई कर चुके हैं।

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजी

हार्दिक बनाम रोहित की जंग को भूलकर पल्टन को मारनी होगी IPL में बाजीहार्दिक पांड्या और रोहित शर्मा के फैंस एक दूसरे के आमने सामने हैं। दोनों में ही कटुता दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में इस माहौल में मुंबई इंडियन्स की टीम के अंदर का माहौल कैसा है वह देखने वाली बात होगी। ट्विटर की रील्स पर तो सभी खिलाड़ी हंसते दिख रहे हैं लेकिन रोहित शर्मा को ज्यादा फुटेज नहीं मिलती दिख रही

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियां

ऋषभ पंत के आने से भी दिल्ली IPL ट्रॉफी से दूर ही लग रही है, जानें ताकत और कमजोरियांदिल्ली कैपिटल्स अभी तक हुए आईपीएल के किसी भी सत्र में खिताब नहीं जीत पाई है। साल 2020 में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियन्स के साथ खिताबी मुकाबला खेला था। कप्तान ऋषभ पंत की वापसी टीम के लिए एक सुखद खबर है लेकिन इतना ही टीम के लिए काफी नहीं होने वाला है। जान लेते हैं टीम की क्या कमजोरी और ताकते हैं।

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमाल

SRH SWOT Analysis : SRH ने वर्ल्ड कप के विजेता कप्तान कमिंस को थमाई कमान, क्या वे कर पाएंगे कमालSRH IPL 2024 Team SWOT Analysis, SRH team analysis for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats IPL 2024 : पिछले तीन वर्षों में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन के बाद Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) मजबूत होकर वापसी करने और अपनी दूसरी IPL ट्रॉफी जीतने की पूरी कोशिश करेगी। उन्होंने 2008 से केवल एक ही ट्रॉफी जीती है और वह 2016 में डेविड वार्नर (David Warner) की कप्तानी के अंदर आई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?

रोहित और कोहली का T20I टीम में चयन क्या विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा?रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली को 14 महीने में पहली बार टी20 टीम में जगह देकर चयनकर्ताओं ने सुरक्षित रवैया अपनाया है लेकिन क्या उनका यह फैसला टी20 विश्व कप में भारत को भारी पड़ेगा? इसका पता समय आने पर ही चलेगा।

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौल

लक्ष्य और चिराग को भारतीय टीम में जगह मिलने से सेन परिवार में खुशी का माहौलउत्तराखंड के अल्मोड़ा के पहाड़ी इलाकों से बेंगलुरु की गलियों तक लक्ष्य और चिराग सेन का सफर भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम तक पहुंच गया है।सेन बंधुओं को 13 से 19 फरवरी तक मलेशिया के शाह आलम में आयोजित होने वाली बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। लक्ष्य पिछले काफी समय से अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्किट में खेल रहे है जबकि सीनियर राष्ट्रीय चैम्पियन चिराग को पहली बार राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठे

क्या विराट और रोहित दिखेंगे सलामी बल्लेबाजी करते हुए? यह 5 सवाल उठेविराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा को 14 महीने के बाद टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वकप के बाद से उन्हें इस प्रारुप में नहीं लिया गया था और एक युवा टीम को मौका दिया गया। अब उनके आने से यह सवाल है कि इनकी अनुपस्थिति में जिन युवा बल्लेबाजों को सलामी बल्लेबाजी के लिए मौका दिया गया अब वह टीम में किस जगह बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। या फिर वह टीम में रहेंगे भी या नहीं

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर ने

धोनी के हस्ताक्षर वाली टीशर्ट आज भी दिल के करीब संजोकर रखी है सुनील गावस्कर नेपिछले साल आईपीएल के एक मैच के दौरान उन्होने MS Dhoni के पास जाकर उनसे टी शर्ट पर हस्ताक्षर का अनुरोध किया था

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वाला

तुम लोग कुछ भी कहो, मैं नहीं रुकने वालाजहाँ कुछ लोग विराट को रिटायरमेंट की तरफ धकेलना चाह रहे हैं, वहीँ विराट लगातार भारत के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन दे रहे हैं
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

चैत्र नवरात्रि

लोकसभा चुनाव

IPL 2024

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2024, Webdunia.com