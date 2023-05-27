शनिवार, 27 मई 2023
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 27 मई 2023 (15:20 IST)

'यह पारी बरसों तक याद रहेगी', सहवाग से लेकर डीविलियर्स हुए गिल के मुरीद

Mumbai Indians मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ दूसरे क्वालीफायर में 60 गेंद में 129 रन बनाने वाले Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल की पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने जमकर तारीफ की है और महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर ने कहा है कि टी20 प्रारूप में विशुद्ध क्रिकेटिया शॉट्स खेलने की गिल की काबिलियत के कारण यह पारी याद रखी जायेगी।

गावस्कर ने स्टार स्पोटर्स से कहा ,‘‘ गिल की यह पारी बरसों तक याद रहेगी । इसमें उन्होंने मुंबई के प्रमुख गेंदबाजों को निशाना बनाकर विरोधी कप्तान रोहित शर्मा को रणनीति बदलने के लिये मजबूर किया।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ इस तरह की लाजवाब पारियों में गिल ने अपना स्ट्राइक रेट अच्छा रहा और टीम को दबाव से मुक्त भी रखा। इसके अलावा यह पारी इसलिये भी याद रखी जायेगी क्योंकि उसने टी20 प्रारूप में पारंपरिक क्रिकेट शॉट्स खेले।’’
भारत के पूर्व स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह ने कहा ,‘‘ शुभमन गिल की बल्लेबाजी ने एक बात साबित कर दी कि अगर आपके बेसिक्स सही हो, सोच साफ हो तो रन खुद ब खुद बनेंगे। विराट कोहली और गिल ने साबित कर दिया कि रन बनाने के लिये लप्पे लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है।’’

उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ ये दोनों अलग अलग पीढी के बल्लेबाज हैं लेकिन दोनों के बल्लों से रन खूब निकले हैं। यह साफ सोच और बेसिक्स सही रखने से ही होता है।’’पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज इरफान पठान ने कहा ,‘‘ बरसों बाद जब आप मुड़कर देखोगे तो यह पारी याद रहेगी। आईपीएल क्वालीफायर मैचों के इतिहास में यह पारी यादगार हो गई है।’’

भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज सुरेश रैना ने कहा ,‘ इतने बड़े मैच में हाव भाव काफी अहम है। वह इतने इत्मीनान से खेला। उसका आत्मविश्वास गजब का था। पिछले साल हमने जोस बटलर को देखा , इस साल विराट कोहली को भी देखा। बड़े मैचों में वह विराट, रोहित और धोनी की तरह खेलेगा।’’
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ रनगति तेज करने की उसकी क्षमता और निरंतरता लाजवाब है । उसने ज्यादातर मैच अहमदाबाद जैसे बड़े मैदान पर खेले हैं। शानदार प्रदर्शन।’’
पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ क्या खिलाड़ी है। चार मैचों में तीसरा शतक और कुछ बेहतरीन स्ट्रोक्स । गजब की निरंतरता और रनों की भूख।’’
पूर्व भारतीय गेंदबाज वैंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्वीट किया कि, "बेहतरीन लय में है यह बल्लेबाज, इस भूख के कारण यह 851 रन, 3 शतक और एक 90 से यह सत्र शुभमन के लिए यादगार बन गया है,  शुभमन गिल भारतीय नहीं वैश्विक क्रिकेट का भविष्य है।"
