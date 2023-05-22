शतकवीर शुभमन गिल की बहन को मिली गालियां, मृत्यू की हुई कामना

Shubhman Gill’s sister called a transgender, and abused after yesterday’s match.



I always say except Virat Kohli block anyone who has a Kohli DP. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 22, 2023

Kohli - Arrogance At Peak, Fights With Indian Players, Abuses, Shows Unnecessary Aggression.





Siraj ~ Starts Abusing & Fighting If Went For Boundaries.



Fans ~ Wishes [email protected] of Opposite Player, Abuse In Insta Comments.



Toxic Franchise. Hope They Never Win Anything... — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) May 21, 2023

Can't wait to see Virat Kohli and Anushka writes a long Instagram post on this. pic.twitter.com/0SdDSUq4FE

Wishing death for Gill to leaking his sister's infos & dog whistling fellow abusive fans.. Price Gill paid for playing better than Kohli today.





Imagine the amount of outrage if someone does this with Kohli & his family.. pic.twitter.com/HrCIJVg2SU — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 21, 2023

गुजरात टाइटंस की ओर से शानदार शतक लगाने वाले शुभमन गिल जिन्होंने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए टीम को जीत दिला दी उन्हें चारों ओर से प्रशंसा तो मिल ही रही है लेकिन कुछ लोग इनके शतक से खासे नाराज है।शभुमन गिल ने 200 की शानदार स्ट्राइक रेट के साथ 52 गेंदो में 102 नाबाद रन बनाए। इसमें 5 चौके और 8 छक्के शामिल थे।इन लोगों की नाराजगी इतनी है कि यह गुजरात टाइटंस के सलामी बल्लेबाज की बहन को गालियां दे रहे हैं और शुभमन गिल की मृत्यू की कामना भी कर रहे हैं। दरअसल गुजरात टाइटंस यह मैच हार भी जाती तब भी प्लेऑफ के लिए टीम क्वालिफाय कर जाती लेकिन रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के लिए यह मैच जीतना बहुत जूरूरी था। 6 विकेट की हार से रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर आईपीएल 2023 से बाहर हो गई है।संभवत यह फैंस जो शुभमन गिल की मृत्यू की कामना कर रहे हैं और उनकी बहन को गालियां दे रहे हैं रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के ऐसे फैंन है जो अपनी मर्यादा भूल गए हैं। क्रिकेट फैंस के इस तरह से पेश आने की भर्त्सना ट्विटर पर हर कोई कर रहा है।