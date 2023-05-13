शनिवार, 13 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. No ball drama in the end of Hyderabad innings against Lucknow fumes fans
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 13 मई 2023 (17:51 IST)

मैदानी अंपायर के नो बॉल को पलटा तो तीसरे अंपायर के खिलाफ भड़के फैंस

राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम हैदराबाद में Lucknow Super Giants और Sunrisers Hyderabad के बीच IPL का 58वां मैच खेला जा रहा है। सनराइजर्स ने यहां टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया और 6 विकेट खोकर लखनऊ के सामने 183 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा लेकिन मैच के बीच में कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिस से मैच को कुछ देर के लिए रोकना पड़ा। दरअसल मामला है 19वे ओवर की तीसरी बॉल का जहाँ Sunrisers के खिलाडी Avesh Khan ने फुल टॉस बीमर के लिए गेंद डाली जो अब्दुल समद की कोहनी के स्तर पर थी।
इस कमर से ऊँची डिलीवरी को शुरू में No Ball दिया गया था, लेकिन लखनऊ के कप्तान क्रुणाल पांड्या के द्वारा DRS लिए जाने के बाद टीवी अंपायर ने फैंसला पलट दिया गया और उस बॉल को फेयर डिलीवरी करार दिया गया। टीवी अंपायर का मानना ​​है कि बल्लेबाज थोड़ा झुका हुआ है और इस प्रकार, इसे उचित डिलीवरी दी गई।
Abdul Samad औरHeinrich Klaasen दोनों खिलाडी अंपायर के फैसले से निराश थे और हैदराबाद की भीड़ भी।

मैच को कुछ मिनटों के लिए रोकना पड़ा था क्योंकि वहां किसी प्रकार की अराजकता पैदा हो गई थी।हेनरिक क्लासेन ने 29 गेंदों पर 47 रनों की पारी खेली। और अब्दुल समद 25 गेंदों में 37 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

राशिद खान ने जीता दिल, 4 विकेट लेने के बाद 32 गेंदो पर 79 रन बनाए तो ट्विटर ने कहा वाह

राशिद खान ने जीता दिल, 4 विकेट लेने के बाद 32 गेंदो पर 79 रन बनाए तो ट्विटर ने कहा वाह12 मई को Mumbai Indians से 27 रनों से हारने के बाद अंक तालिका में शीर्ष पर रहने वाली Gujrat Titans अपने नाम के आगे 'Q' (Qualifier) तो नहीं लगा सकी लेकिन उनके खिलाडी Rashid Khan ने मैच में यह ज़रूर सुनिश्चित किया कि उनकी टीम एक बड़े अंतर (50-60 रन) से मैच न हारे। मुंबई के Wankhede Stadium में गुजरात टाइटंस ने टॉस जीत कर पहले फील्डिंग करने का फैंसला किया था, उसके जवाब में मुंबई ने गुजरात के सामने 219 का लक्ष्य रखा। गुजरात की बल्लेबाजी, इस लक्ष्य का पीछा करते वक़्त शुरू से ही फीकी पड़ गई। पहला ओवर जेसन बेहरेनडॉर्फ की तरफ से एक टाइट ओवर था, दूसरे ओवर में मुंबई इंडियंस के Impact Player Akash Madhwal ने रिधिमान साहा का विकेट लिया।

RCBvsRR बैंगलोर बनाम राजस्थान प्लेऑफ के साथ ऑरेंज कैप होल्डर्स पर रहेंगी नजरें

RCBvsRR बैंगलोर बनाम राजस्थान प्लेऑफ के साथ ऑरेंज कैप होल्डर्स पर रहेंगी नजरेंRCBvsRR हार की हैट्रिक से बचने की कवायद में लगी Royal Challengers Bangalore रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर (आरसीबी) की टीम रविवार को यहां जब Rajasthan Royals राजस्थान रॉयल्स का सामना करेगी तो Indian Premiere League इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग IPL (आईपीएल) के वर्तमान सत्र में अभी तक रनों का अंबार लगाने वाले युवा यशस्वी जायसवाल और अनुभवी फाफ डुप्लेसी के बीच भी रोमांचक मुकाबला देखने को मिलेगा।

हैदराबाद ने लखनऊ के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर चुनी बल्लेबाजी (Video)

हैदराबाद ने लखनऊ के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर चुनी बल्लेबाजी (Video)SRHvsLSG सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान एडेन मार्करम ने शनिवार को लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया। मार्करम ने टॉस के बाद कहा, “हम पहले बल्लेबाजी करेंगे। विकेट अच्छा दिख रहा है, थोड़ा रूखा रहने की उम्मीद है। आशा है कि हम अच्छा स्कोर खड़ा कर सकेंगे और उन पर दबाव बना सकेंगे। दोपहर के मैचों में पिच बहुत ज्यादा नहीं बदलती। हम रोमांचक स्थिति में हैं, उम्मीद है कि इन परिस्थितियों में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन कर सकेंगे। एक बल्लेबाजी हरफनमौला (सनवीर सिंह) को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।”

सूर्याकुमार ने थर्ड मैन पर मारा ऐसा छक्का कि सचिन भी हो गए चकित (Video)

सूर्याकुमार ने थर्ड मैन पर मारा ऐसा छक्का कि सचिन भी हो गए चकित (Video)Suryakumar Yadav ने सिर्फ 49 गेंदों में अपना पहला IPL शतक जड़ मुंबई को गुजरात के सामने 219 का लक्ष्य रखने में मदद की। उन्होंने इस दौरान 11 चोक्के और 6 छक्के लगाए। यह सब शॉट एक से बढ़ कर एक थे। उन्होंने एक शॉट कवर ड्राइव खेलते हुए थर्ड मेन की तरफ ऐसा जड़ा जिसे देखकर डगआउट में बैठे हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर भी दंग रह गए और अपने हाथ के मूमेंट से बताने लगे किSuryakumar ने यह शॉट किस तरह लगाया है। इस वक़्त पियूष चावला उनके पास बैठे हुए थे। उन्होंने यह शॉट 19वे ओवर में मोहम्मद शमी की गेंद पर लगाया था।

गुजरात टाइटंस पर 27 रनों से जीत दर्ज कर मुंबई इंडियन्स ने बनाया यह रिकॉर्ड

गुजरात टाइटंस पर 27 रनों से जीत दर्ज कर मुंबई इंडियन्स ने बनाया यह रिकॉर्डगुजरात टाइटंस को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में शुक्रवार को 27 रन से हराने के बाद मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि इस मैदान पर लक्ष्य का बचाव करना शानदार रहा।मुंबई ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पांच विकेट पर 218 रन बनाने के बाद गुजरात की पारी को आठ विकेट पर 191 रन पर रोक दिया।इस सत्र में गत विजेता गुजरात की घरेलू मैदान से बाहर यह पहली हार है, जो मुंबई के खिलाफ मिली है। इसके अलावा गुजरात के खिलाफ लक्ष्य का दो बार लगातार बचाव करने वाली मुंबई पहली टीम भी बनी है।

Jharsugda bypoll Result : BJD की दीपाली दास ने 107198 वोट लाकर झारसुगुडा सीट पर बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, पिता की हत्या के बाद लड़ा चुनाव

Jharsugda bypoll Result : BJD की दीपाली दास ने 107198 वोट लाकर झारसुगुडा सीट पर बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, पिता की हत्या के बाद लड़ा चुनावझारसुगुड़ा। Jharsugda bypoll : Jharsugda (झारसुगुड़ा) सीट से बीजेडी (BJD) उम्मीदवार दीपाली दास (Dipali Das) ने जीत का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। दीपाली ने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी बीजेपी (BJP) प्रत्याशी टंकधर त्रिपाठी से 48721 वोट हराया। बीजेडी की इस भारी जीत ने एक नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया है। जीत से बीजेडी खेमे में उत्सव का माहौल है। दीपाली दास ने अपने पिता नवकिशोर दास का रिकॉर्ड भी तोड़ा है।

कौन होता है नरेंद्र मोदी जो इधर आकर... जीत के बाद ये क्‍या कह दिया कांग्रेस नेता बीके हरिप्रसाद ने?

कौन होता है नरेंद्र मोदी जो इधर आकर... जीत के बाद ये क्‍या कह दिया कांग्रेस नेता बीके हरिप्रसाद ने?Karnataka election result : कौन होता है नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह और नड्डा इधर आकर बोल गए कि बीजेपी को वोट नहीं दिया तो केंद्र की योजनाएं नहीं मिलेगी। नरेंद्र मोदी क्‍या भगवान है। कांग्रेस नेता बीके हरिप्रसाद ने एएनआई से एक इंटरव्‍यू में यह बयान दिया है। कनार्टक में चुनाव परिणाम आ गए हैं। भाजपा को झटका लगा है, जबकि कांग्रेस सरकार बनाने की स्‍थिति में नजर आ रही है।

अडाणी समूह 2 कंपनियों के शेयर बेचकर जुटाएगा 21,000 करोड़, हिंडनबर्ग के आरोपों को बताया बेबुनियाद

अडाणी समूह 2 कंपनियों के शेयर बेचकर जुटाएगा 21,000 करोड़, हिंडनबर्ग के आरोपों को बताया बेबुनियादGautam Adani: नई दिल्ली। अरबपति कारोबारी गौतम अडाणी (Gautam Adani) का समूह अपनी 2 कंपनियों के शेयर बेचकर लगभग 21,000 करोड़ रुपए जुटाएगा। अमेरिकी शॉर्टसेलर हिंडनबर्ग (Hindenburg) की ओर से धोखाधड़ी के आरोप लगने के बाद भारी नुकसान उठाने वाले समूह का यह बहुत जोखिमभरा निर्णय माना जा रहा है। अडाणी समूह (Adani Group) ने हिंडनबर्ग के सभी आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Commentary: डीके शिवकुमार को मिली सबसे बड़ी जीत, मंत्री अशोक तीसरे नंबर पर

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Commentary: डीके शिवकुमार को मिली सबसे बड़ी जीत, मंत्री अशोक तीसरे नंबर परKarnataka Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Commentary: कर्नाटक विधानसभा की 224 सीटों के लिए मतगणना शुरू हो चुकी है। सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा और कांग्रेस की प्रतिष्ठा यहां दांव पर है। बहुमत के लिए किसी भी दल को 113 सीटों की जरूरत होगी। जानिए मतगणना से जुड़ी पल-पल की जानकारी...

Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 Result Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश निकाय चुनाव 2023 परिणाम

Uttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 Result Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश निकाय चुनाव 2023 परिणामUttar Pradesh Municipal Election 2023 Result Live Update: उत्तर प्रदेश निकाय चुनाव 2023 के लिए मतगणना की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। यूपी में महापौर (UP Mayor Election) की 17, नगर पालिका की 199 और नगर पंचायत (UP Nagar Panchayat Election) की 544 सीटों के लिए चुनाव हुए हैं। इस समय राज्य में मुख्‍यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के नेतृत्व वाली भाजपा की सरकार है।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com