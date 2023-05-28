चेन्नई को बताया IPL 2023 का उपविजेता, वायरल फोटो से आई फिक्सिंग की महक

IPL Final Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TItans चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स बनाम गुजरात टाइटंस का मैच वैसे तो बारिश के कारण शुरु नहीं हो पाया लेकिन एक फोटो ने मैच शुरु होने से कहीं पहले स्टेडियम में पहुंचे दर्शकों और टीवी एप्प पर मैच देख रहे दर्शकों को हैरत में डाल दिया। स्टेडियम मेें साइड स्क्रीन की ओर एक फोटो था जिसमें यह लिखा था कि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स इस टूर्नामेंट का उप विजेता है। यानि कि यह आईपीएल 2023 का विजेता गुजरात टाइटंस है।इससे दर्शकों का शक और गहरा हो गया। कई फैंस ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है कि मैच शुरु नहीं हुआ और पहले ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को उपविजेता घोषित कर दिया गया। खासकर तब जब फाइनल में जगह बनाने वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स पहली टीम है और उसने गुजरात टाइटंस को ही हराकर खिताबी मुकाबले में प्रवेश लिया है।