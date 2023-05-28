रविवार, 28 मई 2023
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 28 मई 2023 (22:37 IST)

चेन्नई को बताया IPL 2023 का उपविजेता, वायरल फोटो से आई फिक्सिंग की महक

IPL Final Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TItans चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स बनाम गुजरात टाइटंस का मैच वैसे तो बारिश के कारण शुरु नहीं हो पाया लेकिन एक फोटो ने मैच शुरु होने से कहीं पहले स्टेडियम में पहुंचे दर्शकों और टीवी एप्प पर मैच देख रहे दर्शकों को हैरत में डाल दिया। स्टेडियम मेें साइड स्क्रीन की ओर एक फोटो था जिसमें यह लिखा था कि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स इस टूर्नामेंट का उप विजेता है। यानि कि यह आईपीएल 2023 का विजेता गुजरात टाइटंस है।

इससे दर्शकों का शक और गहरा हो गया। कई फैंस ने ट्विटर पर कहा कि ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है कि मैच शुरु नहीं हुआ और पहले ही चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को उपविजेता घोषित कर दिया गया। खासकर तब जब फाइनल में जगह बनाने वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स पहली टीम है और उसने गुजरात  टाइटंस को ही हराकर खिताबी मुकाबले में प्रवेश लिया है।
संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

GTvsCSK के बीच IPL Final मैच जरूर होगा, आज नहीं तो कल, जानिए कैसे

GTvsCSK के बीच IPL Final मैच जरूर होगा, आज नहीं तो कल, जानिए कैसेअगर स्थानीय समयानुसार 12 बजकर 56 मिनट तक पांच ओवर का मैच भी संभव नहीं हुआ तो फाइनल कल खेला जा सकता है।अगर मैच नौ बजकर 40 मिनट पर भी शुरू होता है तो पूरा खेला जायेगा।नियमों के अनुसार आईपीएल फाइनल में बारिश आती है तो मैच अगले दिन खेला जा सकता है । रिजर्व दिन पर भी बारिश आती है और खेल नहीं हो सकता है तो लीग चरण में शीर्ष रहने वाली टीम विजयी होगी । गत चैम्पियन गुजरात टाइटंस लीग चरण में शीर्ष पर थी।

MS धोनी से पहले चेन्नई के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यास, ट्वीट कर बताया फैंस को

MS धोनी से पहले चेन्नई के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यास, ट्वीट कर बताया फैंस कोIPL 2023 आईपीएल 2023 में Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लगभग हर मैच में Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास की चर्चा चलती रही लेकिन उनसे पहले एक वरिष्ठ बल्लेबाज ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स से संन्यास ले लिया, यह ठीक वैसा हुआ जैसे पढ़ाई महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए की और आउट ऑफ सिलेबस आ गए अंबाती रायूडू।

GTvsCSK नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बारिश हुई शुरु, क्या हो पाएगा पूरा मैच?

GTvsCSK नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बारिश हुई शुरु, क्या हो पाएगा पूरा मैच?IPL 2023 Final आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल का महंगे दामों पर टिकट खरीदकर पहुंचे फैंस और साथ ही टीवी और एप्प पर चिपके क्रिकेट के लाखों प्रशंसकों के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है। Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस बनाम Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिताबी मुकाबले से पहले अहमदाबाद में बारिश शुरु हो गई है और Narendra Modi Stadium नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम की पिच को ढका जा चुका है।

विनेश ने कहा 'नया देश मुबारक हो', बजरंग ने कहा चल रही है तानाशाही (Video)

विनेश ने कहा 'नया देश मुबारक हो', बजरंग ने कहा चल रही है तानाशाही (Video)पहलवानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन का चेहरा बन चुकी पहलवान Vinesh Phogat विनेश फोगाट को आज जब दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया तो सबसे ज्यादा उग्र वह ही नजर आई। विनेश ने सबसे अधिक प्रतिरोध किया और बाद में बस से कहा कि उन्हें न्याय मांगने की सजा मिल रही है।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आरोपी आजाद घूम रहा है, उसे सरकार पनाह दे रही है और देश के लिए पदक जीतने वाले हम खिलाड़ियों को देश की बेटियों के लिए न्याय मांगने के लिए अब जेल में डाला जा रहा है।’’विनेश ने कहा, ‘‘नए देश में स्वागत है।’’

बैरिकेड लांघ रहे थे पहलवान इस कारण हुए गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिया जवाब (Pics)

बैरिकेड लांघ रहे थे पहलवान इस कारण हुए गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिया जवाब (Pics)Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पूनिया को Dehli Police दिल्ली पुलिस ने रविवार को सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर महिला ‘महापंचायत’ के लिए नए संसद भवन की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने के बाद कानून और व्यवस्था के उल्लंघन के लिए हिरासत में ले लिया जिससे Jantar Mantar जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के विरोध-प्रदर्शन का अंत हो सकता है।

'मैं खुश हूं कि...', नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह को लेकर बोले शरद पवार

'मैं खुश हूं कि...', नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन समारोह को लेकर बोले शरद पवारमुंबई। new parliament house inauguration ceremony: राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) के अध्यक्ष शरद पवार (Sharad Pawar) ने रविवार को केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा विभिन्न ‘धार्मिक रस्मों’ के निर्वहन से यह प्रदर्शित होता है कि ‘देश को पीछे ले जाया जा रहा’ है। पवार ने नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने कहा कि अच्छा हुआ कि मैं नहीं गया।

UPI लेनदेन 2026-27 तक बढ़कर प्रतिदिन 1 अरब पर पहुंचेगा

UPI लेनदेन 2026-27 तक बढ़कर प्रतिदिन 1 अरब पर पहुंचेगाUPI transaction : यूपीआई से लेनदेन काफी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। पीडब्ल्यूसी इंडिया की एक रिपोर्ट में अनुमान लगाया गया है कि 2026-27 तक प्रतिदिन एक अरब यूपीआई लेनदेन होंगे और कुल डिजिटल भुगतान में इसका हिस्सा बढ़कर 90 प्रतिशत हो जाएगा। मात्रा के लिहाज से भारतीय डिजिटल भुगतान बाजार सालाना 50 प्रतिशत की दर से बढ़ रहा है।

PM मोदी ने की भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक

PM मोदी ने की भाजपा शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठकप्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ यहां पार्टी मुख्यालय में रविवार को एक बैठक की। यह बैठक भाजपा के सुशासन के एजेंडा का हिस्सा है। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्रियों ने शासन और विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजनाओं के कार्यान्वयन में अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ कार्यप्रणालियों को साझा किया।

Ujjain : महाकाल लोक फिलहाल बंद, तेज बारिश और आंधी से गिरीं मूर्तियां, PM मोदी ने पिछले साल किया था लोकार्पण

Ujjain : महाकाल लोक फिलहाल बंद, तेज बारिश और आंधी से गिरीं मूर्तियां, PM मोदी ने पिछले साल किया था लोकार्पणउज्जैन। मध्यप्रदेश के कई शहरों में मौसम अपने अलग-अलग रूप दिखा रहा है। उज्जैन में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश हुई। मीडिया खबरों के अनुसार आंधी के कारण महाकाल लोक में कई मूर्तियां नीचे गिर गईं। 700 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बने महाकाल लोक का लोकार्पण पिछले साल अक्टूबर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने किया था।

पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री का दावा, इमरान खान की पार्टी रच रही फर्जी छापे की साजिश...

पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री का दावा, इमरान खान की पार्टी रच रही फर्जी छापे की साजिश...इस्लामाबाद। पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह ने दावा किया है कि खुफिया एजेंसियों ने फोन टैपिंग में एक बातचीत को उजागर किया है जिससे संकेत मिलता है कि इमरान खान की पार्टी कानून लागू करने वाले अधिकारियों को बदनाम करने की साजिश रच रही है। इस कदम का उद्देश्य कानून लागू करने वाली एजेंसियों को अपराध में झूठा फंसाना और बाद में इस मुद्दे को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर उछालना था।
