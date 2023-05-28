रविवार, 28 मई 2023
  4. Rain may spoilsport the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday but not on Monday
पुनः संशोधित: रविवार, 28 मई 2023 (20:24 IST)

GTvsCSK के बीच IPL Final मैच जरूर होगा, आज नहीं तो कल, जानिए कैसे

Rain बारिश के कारण Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच Indian Premiere League इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग फाइनल के टॉस में विलंब हो गया। टॉस से आधा घंटा पहले बारिश शुरू हो गई। मैदानकर्मियों ने तुरंत पिच पर दो अलग अलग कवर डाले । इसके अलावा तेज गेंदबाजों के रनअप पर भी कवर डाले गए ।इसके बाद बारिश तेज हो गई और बिजली भी कड़कने लगी जिससे मैदान पर भारी तादाद में जमा दर्शक कवर तलाशते नजर आये। मुख्य पिच के पास जहां कवर नहीं डला था, वहां पानी जमा हो गया।

अगर स्थानीय समयानुसार 12 बजकर 56 मिनट तक पांच ओवर का मैच भी संभव नहीं हुआ तो फाइनल कल खेला जा सकता है।अगर मैच नौ बजकर 40 मिनट पर भी शुरू होता है तो पूरा खेला जायेगा।नियमों के अनुसार आईपीएल फाइनल में बारिश आती है तो मैच अगले दिन खेला जा सकता है । रिजर्व दिन पर भी बारिश आती है और खेल नहीं हो सकता है तो लीग चरण में शीर्ष रहने वाली टीम विजयी होगी । गत चैम्पियन गुजरात टाइटंस लीग चरण में शीर्ष पर थी।(भाषा)
संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

MS धोनी से पहले चेन्नई के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यास, ट्वीट कर बताया फैंस को

MS धोनी से पहले चेन्नई के इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यास, ट्वीट कर बताया फैंस कोIPL 2023 आईपीएल 2023 में Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लगभग हर मैच में Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास की चर्चा चलती रही लेकिन उनसे पहले एक वरिष्ठ बल्लेबाज ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स से संन्यास ले लिया, यह ठीक वैसा हुआ जैसे पढ़ाई महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के लिए की और आउट ऑफ सिलेबस आ गए अंबाती रायूडू।

GTvsCSK नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बारिश हुई शुरु, क्या हो पाएगा पूरा मैच?

GTvsCSK नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बारिश हुई शुरु, क्या हो पाएगा पूरा मैच?IPL 2023 Final आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल का महंगे दामों पर टिकट खरीदकर पहुंचे फैंस और साथ ही टीवी और एप्प पर चिपके क्रिकेट के लाखों प्रशंसकों के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आ रही है। Gujarat Titans गुजरात टाइटंस बनाम Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिताबी मुकाबले से पहले अहमदाबाद में बारिश शुरु हो गई है और Narendra Modi Stadium नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम की पिच को ढका जा चुका है।

विनेश ने कहा 'नया देश मुबारक हो', बजरंग ने कहा चल रही है तानाशाही (Video)

विनेश ने कहा 'नया देश मुबारक हो', बजरंग ने कहा चल रही है तानाशाही (Video)पहलवानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन का चेहरा बन चुकी पहलवान Vinesh Phogat विनेश फोगाट को आज जब दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया तो सबसे ज्यादा उग्र वह ही नजर आई। विनेश ने सबसे अधिक प्रतिरोध किया और बाद में बस से कहा कि उन्हें न्याय मांगने की सजा मिल रही है।उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘आरोपी आजाद घूम रहा है, उसे सरकार पनाह दे रही है और देश के लिए पदक जीतने वाले हम खिलाड़ियों को देश की बेटियों के लिए न्याय मांगने के लिए अब जेल में डाला जा रहा है।’’विनेश ने कहा, ‘‘नए देश में स्वागत है।’’

बैरिकेड लांघ रहे थे पहलवान इस कारण हुए गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिया जवाब (Pics)

बैरिकेड लांघ रहे थे पहलवान इस कारण हुए गिरफ्तार, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दिया जवाब (Pics)Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक और बजरंग पूनिया को Dehli Police दिल्ली पुलिस ने रविवार को सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर महिला ‘महापंचायत’ के लिए नए संसद भवन की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने के बाद कानून और व्यवस्था के उल्लंघन के लिए हिरासत में ले लिया जिससे Jantar Mantar जंतर-मंतर पर पहलवानों के विरोध-प्रदर्शन का अंत हो सकता है।

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों के तंबू उखाड़े, यह वीडियो हुए वायरल

दिल्ली पुलिस ने जंतर मंतर पर पहलवानों के तंबू उखाड़े, यह वीडियो हुए वायरलDelhi Police दिल्ली पुलिस ने रविवार को नवनिर्मित संसद भवन के पास महिला महापंचायत के लिये जा रहे Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat बजरंग पुनिया, साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट सहित अन्य प्रदर्शनकारी पहलवानों को हिरासत में ले लिया।

नए संसद भवन की ताबूत से तुलना, RJD के विवादित ट्वीट से मचा घमासान

नए संसद भवन की ताबूत से तुलना, RJD के विवादित ट्वीट से मचा घमासाननई दिल्ली/पटना। राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (RJD) ने रविवार को नए संसद भवन की वास्तुकला की तुलना एक ताबूत से की जिस पर BJP ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में जनता राजद को ऐसे ही ताबूत में दफना देगी। मोदी के संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करते ही बिहार में सत्तारूढ़ दल राजद ने एक ट्वीट किया जिसमें एक ताबूत और नए संसद भवन को अगल-बगल दिखाते हुए पूछा गया- यह क्या है?’’

Census : जनगणना के दौरान नागरिकों से पूछे जाएंगे स्मार्टफोन, इंटरनेट, अनाज जैसे 31 सवाल, 2024 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले सेंसस संभव नहीं

Census : जनगणना के दौरान नागरिकों से पूछे जाएंगे स्मार्टफोन, इंटरनेट, अनाज जैसे 31 सवाल, 2024 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले सेंसस संभव नहींनई दिल्ली। Census : महामारी के कारण अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित की गई जनगणना की कवायद अप्रैल-मई 2024 में होने वाले अगले लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले होने की संभावना नहीं है।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप से फैली दहशत, जानिए कितनी रही तीव्रता...

जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप से फैली दहशत, जानिए कितनी रही तीव्रता...Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir : केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर (Jammu and Kashmir) में रविवार को मध्यम दर्जे के भूकंप (Earthquake) के झटके महसूस किए गए। केंद्र शासित प्रदेश में भूकंप के बाद दहशत फैल गई। भूकंप का केन्द्र अफगानिस्तान में 36.56 डिग्री उत्तर अक्षांश और 71.13 डिग्री पूर्व देशांतर पर जमीन से 220 किलोमीटर की गहराई में स्थित था।

