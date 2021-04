IPL 2021: मुंबई इंडियन्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 13 रनों से हराया

gets the Man of the Match award for his knock of 35* as #MumbaiIndians win by 13 runs against #SRH . #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/dlyyog6PIs

That's that from Match 9 of #VIVOIPL.



Stupendous bowling performance from @mipaltan as they bowl out #SRH for 137 and win by 13 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/9qUSq70YpW #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/4NOFJqVUqA