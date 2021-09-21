कुंबले को ना बनाना टीम इंडिया का कोच, पंजाब किंग्स का प्रदर्शन देख फैंस ने की डिमांड

Saying this again, KL Rahul and duo in Indian Team as the Captain and Head Coach will Fcuk up team selections and on ground decision making.

Imagine benching Gayle + Bishnoi and then Giving Hooda an over in Powerplay. — Anshuman (@OyeAnshuman_) September 21, 2021

No Bishnoi

No Gayle

No os pacer



This man Kumble will be head coach of INDIA . — Chiku (@KohliisGoat) September 21, 2021

Punjab again playing without their best bowler Ravi Bishnoi, he was unplayable the last time IPL was played in UAE, and this is why Kumble should never become Indian coach. He will rest Bumrah and play Praveen Kumar — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) September 21, 2021

As a coach Sastri gets trolled after getting to finals and winning os test series. Kumble is loved because he don't speak much and looks like 'ramudu manchi baludu' even after ending up in bottom of points table. — . (@Ashesquee) September 21, 2021

One thing is sure this Kumble guy will get everything right before rcb game — A (@_shortarmjab_) September 21, 2021

Welcome to IPL, Mr Rashid! Tonked around by an youngster. Well done Jaiswal.



Serves Kumble right for choosing him over Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/FpQFGie8eM — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) September 21, 2021

सूत्रों के हवाले से हाल ही में यह खबर आयी थी कि अनिल कुंबले को टी-20 विश्वकप के बाद टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच के तौर पर चुना जा सकता है।कुंबले 2016-17 के बीच एक साल के लिए भारतीय टीम के कोच थे। उस समय सचिन तेंदुलकर, लक्ष्मण और गांगुली की अध्यक्षता वाली क्रिकेट सलाहकार समति ने उन्हें शास्त्री की जगह नियुक्त किया।हालांकि, कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ कटु मतभेद के कारण कुंबले ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान से हारने के बाद अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था। गौरलतब है कि कुंबले आईपीएल टीम में पंजाब किंग्स के भी कोच हैं और आज राजस्थान के खिलाफ लिए गए कुछ बुरे फैसलों के कारण फैंस यह डिमांड कर रहे हैं कि उन्हें कोच ना बनाया जाए।ज्यादातर फैंस इस बात से नाराज आए कि उन्होंने रवि विश्नोई की जगह आदिल रशीद को जगह दी। आईपीएल 2020 में रवि विश्नोई को खेलना नामुमकिन सा हो रहा था कुंबले ने फिर भी यह निर्णय लिया।