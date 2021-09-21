मंगलवार, 21 सितम्बर 2021
कुंबले को ना बनाना टीम इंडिया का कोच, पंजाब किंग्स का प्रदर्शन देख फैंस ने की डिमांड

पुनः संशोधित मंगलवार, 21 सितम्बर 2021 (20:40 IST)
सूत्रों के हवाले से हाल ही में यह खबर आयी थी कि अनिल कुंबले को टी-20 विश्वकप के बाद टीम इंडिया के मुख्य कोच के तौर पर चुना जा सकता है।कुंबले 2016-17 के बीच एक साल के लिए भारतीय टीम के कोच थे। उस समय सचिन तेंदुलकर, लक्ष्मण और गांगुली की अध्यक्षता वाली क्रिकेट सलाहकार समति ने उन्हें शास्त्री की जगह नियुक्त किया।

हालांकि, कप्तान विराट कोहली के साथ कटु मतभेद के कारण कुंबले ने चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान से हारने के बाद अपना इस्तीफा दे दिया था। गौरलतब है कि कुंबले आईपीएल टीम में पंजाब किंग्स के भी कोच हैं और आज राजस्थान के खिलाफ लिए गए कुछ बुरे फैसलों के कारण फैंस यह डिमांड कर रहे हैं कि उन्हें कोच ना बनाया जाए।
ज्यादातर फैंस इस बात से नाराज आए कि उन्होंने रवि विश्नोई की जगह आदिल रशीद को जगह दी। आईपीएल 2020 में रवि विश्नोई को खेलना नामुमकिन सा हो रहा था कुंबले ने फिर भी यह निर्णय लिया।


