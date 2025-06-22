रविवार, 22 जून 2025
Written By वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क
Last Updated : रविवार, 22 जून 2025 (14:23 IST)

ईरानी विदेश मंत्रालय का दावा, अमेरिका ने छेड़ा खतरनाक युद्ध

ईरान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने रविवार को कहा कि अमेरिका ने इस्लामिक गणराज्य में तीन परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमला कर खुद ईरान के खिलाफ एक खतरनाक युद्ध की शुरुआत कर दी है।

khamenei trump
US entry in Israel Iran War : अमेरिका द्वारा ईरान ने 3 परमाणु केंद्रों पर बड़े हमले के बाद ईरान के विदेश मंत्रालय ने रविवार को कहा कि अमेरिका ने इस्लामिक गणराज्य में तीन परमाणु ठिकानों पर हमला कर खुद ईरान के खिलाफ एक खतरनाक युद्ध की शुरुआत कर दी है। हालांकि अभी यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि अमेरिकी हमलों से ईरान को कितना नुकसान पहुंचा है। ALSO READ: अमेरिका का B2 स्टिल्थ बॉम्बर से 3 ईरानी न्यूक्लियर साइट्स पर हमला, जानिए कितना है खतरनाक?
 
मंत्रालय ने कहा कि दुनिया को यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि अमेरिका ने एक जारी कूटनीतिक प्रक्रिया के बीच इजराइल जैसे नरसंहारकारी और कानूनविहीन शासन का समर्थन कर कूटनीति के साथ विश्वासघात किया है। अब, यहूदी शासन द्वारा किए गए उल्लंघनों और अपराधों की श्रृंखला को पूरा करके अमेरिका ने स्वयं ईरान के खिलाफ एक खतरनाक युद्ध शुरू कर दिया है।
 
ईरानी विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि ईरान को पूरा अधिकार है कि वह अमेरिकी सैन्य हमले और इस दुष्ट शासन द्वारा किए गए अपराधों का पूरी ताकत से मुकाबला करे और अपनी सुरक्षा और देश के हितों की रक्षा करे।
 
इससे पहले ईरान के शीर्ष अधिकारियों में विदेश मंत्री अब्बास अराघची ने इस्फहान, फोर्दो और नतांज में किए गए अमेरिकी हमलों पर सबसे पहले प्रतिक्रिया दी थी। अराघची ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, आज सुबह की घटनाएं बहुत ही भयानक हैं और इनके दूरगामी परिणाम होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र चार्टर और आत्मरक्षा के लिए वैध कदम की अनुमति देने संबंधी इसके प्रावधानों के अनुरूप ईरान के पास अपनी संप्रभुता, हितों और लोगों की रक्षा के लिए सभी विकल्प मौजूद हैं। ALSO READ: ईरान का पलटवार, तेल अवीव और हाईफा समेत कई शहरों पर दागी बैलेस्टिक मिसाइलें
 
क्या बोले थे ट्रंप : परमाणु केंद्रों पर हमले के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति ट्रंप ने राष्‍ट्र के नाम संदेश में कहा था कि ईरान के 3 परमाणु ठिकाने बर्बाद किए। जो हमने रात में किया कोई नहीं कर सकता था। अब शांति का समय है। मैंने कोशिश की कि युद्ध ना हो। लेकिन बाद में हमला करना पड़ा। ये कार्रवाई युद्ध रोकने के लिए की। अगर ईरान अब भी नहीं रुका तो और हमले करने होगे।
 
कई देशों ने की संयम बरतने की अपील : ईरान पर अमेरिका के हमले के बाद इजराइल-ईरान युद्ध के क्षेत्र में फैलने की आशंका के मद्देनजर रविवार को विभिन्न देशों ने कूटनीतिक समाधान तलाशने और संयम बरतने की अपील की। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस ने कहा है कि वह ईरान के परमाणु केंद्रों पर अमेरिका के बम हमलों से बेहद चिंतित हैं। कतर ने भी कहा कि हमले के विनाशकारी परिणाम होंगे।

न्यूजीलैंड के विदेश मंत्री विंस्टन पीटर्स ने सभी पक्षों से वार्ता की ओर लौटने का आग्रह किया। चीन के सरकारी मीडिया ने सवाल किया कि क्या अमेरिका ईरान में वही गलती दोहरा रहा है, जो उसने इराक में की थी।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
